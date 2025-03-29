"The View" Guest List: Kevin Bacon, Audra McDonald, and More to Appear Week of March 31st

Plus Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Dulé Hill, and Sara Gilbert also stop by the show.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View Guests for the Week of March 31st-April 4th:

Monday, March 31 Sara Gilbert ( The Conners )

Tuesday, April 1 Michael Angarano and Michael Cera ( Sacramento ) Elie Mystal ( Bad Law: Ten Popular Laws That Are Ruining America )

Wednesday, April 2 Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate ( Dying for Sex )

Thursday, April 3 Laurence Fishburne ( The Amateur ) Audra McDonald ( Gypsy )

Friday, April 4 Kevin Bacon ( The Bondsman ) Dulé Hill ( Good American Family )



