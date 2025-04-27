Disney's "Whimsy & Wonder" Exhibit to Celebrate Women in Animation at Animayo Festival

Celebrate the talented women who shaped the past, present, and future of animation.

Walt Disney Animation Studios new exhibit, titled Whimsy & Wonder, invites Animayo festival goers to explore and celebrate the past, present, and future of women in animation.

What’s Happening:

Gran Canaria’s Animayo, Spain’s only Oscar-qualifying animation festival, runs from May 7 through 10.

Whimsy & Wonder is dubbed a one of a kind tribute to female talent in animation and art put on by Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Many amazing and talented women have shaped and continue to shape Disney’s over 100 year legacy. Disney legends like Mary Blair, who’s iconic mid-century art style can be found through so many factions of the House of Mouse, will be highlighted during the exhibit.

Blair in particular was instrumental to Disney’s history as an animation studio, bringing her bold and colorful vision that defined the company’s artstyle throughout the mid-20th century. Her work can also be seen at the Disney Parks in “ it’s a small world

Whimsy & Wonder will also honor the masterminds behind modern animation hits like Frozen, Encanto , and Moana 2 , showcasing the women who are leading animation into a brighter future.

These include: Lorelay Bové – Visual Development Artist and Associate Production Designer for films like Big Hero 6, Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph, The Princess and the Frog, and Encanto. Bové will also give a masterclass at Animayo and participate in an exclusive portfolio review session. Lisa Keen – Production Designer and Visual Development Artist for Wish, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King , and more. Brittney Lee – Production Designer and Visual Development Artist known for her iconic costume design for Elsa in Frozen as well as the interior design of her ice palace. Griselda Sastrawinata-Lemay – Visual Development Artist for Encanto, Moana, Raya and the Last Dragon , and Associate Production Designer on Wish. Josie Trinidad – Emmy winning Director and Head of Story on Zootopia and Ralph Breaks the Internet. Fawn Veerasunthorn – Director of Wish and Head of Story on Raya and the Last Dragon.



Whimsy & Wonder will be hosted at the Manolo Millares & Elvireta Escobio hall at the Centro de Iniciativas de La Fundación La Caja de Canarias, CICCA.

What They’re Saying:

Damián Perea, Founder-Director-Producer of Animayo Gran Canaria 2025: “The Walt Disney Animation Research Library has curated a one-of-a-kind exhibition that spans over a century of artistic inspiration. Without a doubt, it will be an inspiration for many of the girls and young women attending the festival, who will feel empowered by the six incredible female artists showcased in this exhibition."

