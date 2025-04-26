The Walt Disney Company Auctioning Off One-Of-A-Kind Animation Pieces for LA Fire Relief

Proceeds are set to go to animators and their families who were impacted by January's devastating fires.

In a continued effort to help the greater Los Angeles area rebuild after January’s devastating wildfires, The Walt Disney Company is auctioning off several one-of-kind pieces to help raise relief funds.

What’s Happening:

As a part of the media giant's ongoing commitment to help Los Angeles recover from the unfathomable devastation of January’s wildfires, Disney will auction off one-of-a-kind pieces with proceeds going towards supporting local animators and their families who were impacted by the disaster.

Several animation treasures, including from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Disney Television Animation, 20th Century Television, Lucasfilm, and Marvel

Some items feature great historic significance throughout Disney’s over century-long history with others being new original pieces from animation superstars.

Pete Docter, Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer, is one of the amazing artists that created new pieces for the auction.

Disney is joined by Warner Bros., DreamWorks Animation, Sony Pictures Animation, and Paramount for this joint relief effort.

The auction is on right now through April 30th.

Let’s take a look at a few of the items Disney has up for auction.

Here’s To You, Mickey Mouse! Animation Cell

Tron (1982) Xerox Kodalith Copies

Moana and Maui Research Maquettes

Original Marc Davis Doc Illustration from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

You can find a full list of the AnimAID | The Art of Animation auction items here

What They’re Saying:

Meredith Roberts, EVP, Television Animation, Disney Branded Television: “Los Angeles is our hometown and the heart of the animation community. Rallying the creative community to donate artwork felt like the most meaningful way we could support our own."

Pete Docter, Pixar Chief Creative Officer: "When we announced this, so many people came out of the woodwork to do anything they could to support the cause… The collection reflects the history of the studio and appeals to collectors and fans of all ages."

