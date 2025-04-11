Applications Open for 2025 Disney Accelerator Program
Startups have the opportunity to apply now for this year’s program, which kicks off in July.
The Walt Disney Company has opened applications for startups hoping to join the 2025 Disney Accelerator program.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s corporate accelerator program is beginning its second decade, bringing together growth-stage startups with members of The Walt Disney Company for an intensive three-month program.
- In the announcement, Disney notes their long history of blending creativity and technology, saying the Accelerator program offers “A unique opportunity for selected startups to connect with the Company’s leadership, and tap into its one-of-a-kind expertise to explore and develop new entertainment experiences, technology, and products."
- Prior participants in the Disney Accelerator include startups like Epic Games, Kahoot, Eleven Labs, and Status Pro.
- As part of the program, Disney provides participating companies with investment capital, access to co-working space at Disney’s campus, and mentorship and guidance from top Disney executives and their teams.
- This year’s program begins in July, culminating with a Demo Day in November, where participants will showcase what they have developed and explored with Disney.
- Disney notes that while companies in all fields are welcomed to apply, the 2025 Disney Accelerator has a particular focus on those working at the forefront of extended reality (XR) and immersive media, artificial intelligence & machine learning, sports technology, robotics/embodied AI, connected play, haptics, and Generation Alpha experiences.
- Regarding eligibility, Disney says, “The Disney Accelerator program is open to venture-backed, growth-stage startups with a vision for making an impact on the future of technology and entertainment. Cohorts range from 5 to 10 companies." More details about terms and eligibility can be found at the Disney Accelerator FAQ page.
- You can apply for the 2025 Disney Accelerator at this link.
What They’re Saying:
- Bonnie Rosen, General Manager, Disney Accelerator: “Technological curiosity and innovation have always been foundational hallmarks of Disney’s storytelling, allowing our creatives to make ever-changing magic that delights each generation of fans and guests. Today, that extends to all the horizons of media, sports, and experiences, and we’re incredibly excited to welcome a new cohort of companies who share our passion for always reimagining the future."
