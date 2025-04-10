Photos: Tokyo DisneySea's Food and Wine Festival Opens for Business

The seasonal event runs through June at the park.

Tokyo DisneySea’s Food and Wine Festival has kicked off at the park.

The multi-month celebration will allow guests to take part in delicious cuisine and small plates across the park, bringing new flavors to the already long list of available food options at Tokyo DisneySea.

Similar to the Food and Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure and EPCOT, multiple booths and specialty menus have arrived around the park where guests can take part in sampling portion sizes.

Along with the new food options, limited time entertainment is available for guests to enjoy, as well.

Tokyo DisneySea’s Food and Wine Festival runs April 8th through June 30th.

More Tokyo Disney Resort News: