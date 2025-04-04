Quinta Brunson to Voice Quokka Therapist in “Zootopia 2”

The news of the “Abbott Elementary” star and creator’s casting was unveiled today at CinemaCon.

Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson will be lending her voice to Zootopia 2 as the adorable Dr. Fuzzby.

What’s Happening:

Revealed this evening during the Walt Disney Studios panel at CinemaCon 2025 Zootopia 2 .

. The creator of ABC Abbott Elementary will be playing Dr. Fuzzby, a quokka therapist.

will be playing Dr. Fuzzby, a quokka therapist. In addition to announcing Brunson’s casting, a new image featuring Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and the new character Gary (Ke Huy Quan) was also released.

Shakira will be returning

Zootopia 2 follows brave rabbit cop Judy Hopps and her friend, the fox Nick Wilde, team up again to crack a new case, the most perilous and intricate of their careers, and is expected to arrive in theaters November 26th, 2025.

