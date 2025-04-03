Maria Von Trapp and Indiana Jones Returning to Big Screen for Fathom Events Series

Classic films will return to the big screen for limited engagements with introductions from Leonard Maltin.

Fathom has shared their Big Screen Classic Series for 2025, with two films from The Walt Disney Company’s filmography returning to the big screen.

Formerly in conjunction with TCM, Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics brings fan favorite films back to the big screen for limited engagements.

Among this year’s selection of films, a few Disney-owned flicks are returning to theaters across the country.

On June 15th and 18th, fans can watch Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade with popcorn and candy in hand.

with popcorn and candy in hand. The 1989 classic follows Indy as he works to free his kidnapped father, find the Holy Grail, and defeat those Nazis (hopefully) once and for all.

On September 13th, 14th, and 17th, The Sound of Music will return to the big screen in honor of the film’s 60th anniversary.

will return to the big screen in honor of the film’s 60th anniversary. The landmark Academy Award winner for Best Picture has become a beacon of cinema, with Julie Andrews starring as the beloved Maria Von Trapp in this Austrian-set musical.

Every film in the series will include a special introduction from famed film historian, Leonard Maltin.

Tickets go on sale for these on May 2nd.

For those who utilize ticket programs at their local theaters (i.e. AMC A-List or Regal Unlimited) make sure to check the fine print as these limited releases tend to not be included.

To check out more info on this year’s Big Screen Classics series, head here

