Walt Disney Quiz

How well do you know the story behind the storyteller? Take our Walt Disney trivia challenge.

Time for a deep dive into the life and legacy of the one and only Walter Elias Disney! From his early ventures to the building blocks of his greatest creations, test your knowledge of the man himself.

Prepare to uncover fascinating facts about the visionary who changed the world of entertainment. Good luck!

Walt Disneyl (DTL: 2025-07-22) Question 1: What was Walt Disney's middle name? Elias Edward Eugent Emerson Question 2: What did Walt Disney do during WW I? Army Red Cross Ambulance Corps National Guard Coast Guard Question 3: What was the name of Walt Disney's first animation studio? Disney Brothers Studio Laugh-O-Gram Studios Disney Animation Studios Oswald and Co. Studios Question 4: What park did Walt famously take his daughters to and watch them on the carousel? Central Park MacArthur Park Griffith Park Balboa Park Question 5: Walt's apartment in Disneyland is located above which building? The Firehouse Main Street Cinema Haunted Mansion The Emporium Question 6: What was the name of the television show Walt used to help fund and promote Disneyland before it opened? Walt Disney Presents Wonderful World of Color Disneyland Dateline Disneyland Question 7: What was the name of the distributor who took Oswald the Lucky Rabbit from Disney? Ub Iwerks Jack Wrather Charles Mintz Carl Laemmle Question 8: What attraction concept did Walt originally envision as a walk-through wax museum? Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln Haunted Mansion Space Mountain Pirates of the Caribbean Question 9: Walt worked with which company to design the Disneyland Monorail? Seimans Alweg General Motors Ford Question 10: What was the maiden name of Walt's wife Lillian? Bounds Carpenter Monroe Travers