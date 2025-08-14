Walt Disney Quiz

How well do you know the story behind the storyteller? Take our Walt Disney trivia challenge.
Time for a deep dive into the life and legacy of the one and only Walter Elias Disney! From his early ventures to the building blocks of his greatest creations, test your knowledge of the man himself.

Prepare to uncover fascinating facts about the visionary who changed the world of entertainment. Good luck!

Question 1: What was Walt Disney's middle name?

Question 2: What did Walt Disney do during WW I?

Question 3: What was the name of Walt Disney’s first animation studio?

Question 4: What park did Walt famously take his daughters to and watch them on the carousel?

Question 5: Walt’s apartment in Disneyland is located above which building?

Question 6: What was the name of the television show Walt used to help fund and promote Disneyland before it opened?

Question 7: What was the name of the distributor who took Oswald the Lucky Rabbit from Disney?

Question 8: What attraction concept did Walt originally envision as a walk-through wax museum?

Question 9: Walt worked with which company to design the Disneyland Monorail?

Question 10: What was the maiden name of Walt's wife Lillian?

Doobie Moseley
Doobie is a co-owner of LaughingPlace.com having founded the website with his wife Rebekah in 1999. He became a "hardcore" Disney fan in 1995. His favorite Disney film is Snow White and his all-time favorite attraction is the PeopleMover. Having lived near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, he's visited them literally thousands of times. He currently lives in Nothern California with his wife and teenage son, but looks forward to living in Florida again soon. His absolutely favorite activity is going on a Disney cruise (he's done 12 as of February 2023).
