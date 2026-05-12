Head Back to School with New "Descendants" Prequel Novel "Welcome to Merlin Academy"
The world of Disney's Descendants is expanding even further with the release of a new prequel novel, Welcome to Merlin Academy.
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What's Happening:
- Brimming with mystery and magic, Welcome to Merlin Academy, a new stand-alone prequel to the Descendants series, stars the original class of Disney’s best-loved Villain Kids.
- The synopsis for the new novel is as follows:
Before their Descendants rocked the world, the baddest villains made waves in the classroom.
It’s the first day at Merlin Academy, and the new students have no idea what to expect. Hook hopes he’ll get closer to the legacy he was destined for. Hades is determined to impress the already-infamous Maleficent. Uliana recruits Morgie to do some hands-on spellwork so they’re not stuck at a desk all day. And Ella’s not sure where she fits in to all this magical royalty and villainy. Luckily, her new friend Bridget’s got her back.
The one thing they have in common? They’re all intrigued when headmaster Merlin transforms the school’s fountain into the Sword in the Stone. A challenge is issued: pull Excalibur from the rock and a life-changing prize awaits.
But when Merlin and the famed Sword in the Stone vanish, all eyes narrow in on the Villains. Typical. It doesn’t help their image when classes are constantly interrupted by wayward magic and a powerful, ancient spell book goes missing. Amidst secrets and accusations, will the students find Merlin and have a chance at that life-changing prize? Or will their time at Merlin Academy be over before it's even begun?
- Welcome to Merlin Academy: A Descendants Mystery, written by Melissa de la Cruz, is now available to purchase for $17.99 from fine booksellers everywhere, including Amazon.
The Next Installment:
- The upcoming Descendants: Wicked Wonderland explores what “happily ever after” really means for Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) following their time-traveling adventures in the 2024 hit film Descendants: The Rise of Red.
- Set primarily in present-day Wonderland with a host of new and familiar characters, this movie delves into the warning from the previous movie: There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time.
- Lurking in the shadows is Maddox Hatter, now a ruthless villain determined to uncover the pocket watch’s whereabouts to bend time - and the fate of Wonderland - to his will. Reprising their roles are Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Brandy (Cinderella), Paolo Montalban (King Charming) and Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts).
- New to the cast are Liamani Segura (Pink), Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal), Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garret (Felix Facilier), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee) and Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee).
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is due out on Disney Channel and Disney+ this summer.