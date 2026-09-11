20th Century Unleashes New Claustrophobic "Whalefall" Trailer
The new thriller is just about a month away.
20th Century Studios has unveiled a new trailer for their upcoming film Whalefall, set to release next month!
What’s Happening:
- A new trailer has been released for Whalefall, the upcoming film from 20th Century Studios and Imagine Entertainment.
- Austin Abrams stars as Jay Gardiner, who heads to California’s Central Coast following the death of his father, played by Josh Brolin.
- Jay dives into the ocean hoping to recover his father’s remains, only to find himself swallowed by a massive sperm whale.
- Trapped inside the whale with just one hour of oxygen, Jay must rely on the lessons his father taught him as he searches for a way to escape.
- The new trailer shows off tons of clips of Jay inside the whale, which prove to make this thriller one especially scary for those with claustrophobia!
- Check out the new trailer below:
- The movie arrives in theaters on Friday, October 16.
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