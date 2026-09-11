20th Century Unleashes New Claustrophobic "Whalefall" Trailer

The new thriller is just about a month away.
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20th Century Studios has unveiled a new trailer for their upcoming film Whalefall, set to release next month!

What’s Happening:

  • A new trailer has been released for Whalefall, the upcoming film from 20th Century Studios and Imagine Entertainment. 
  • Austin Abrams stars as Jay Gardiner, who heads to California’s Central Coast following the death of his father, played by Josh Brolin.
  • Jay dives into the ocean hoping to recover his father’s remains, only to find himself swallowed by a massive sperm whale.
  • Trapped inside the whale with just one hour of oxygen, Jay must rely on the lessons his father taught him as he searches for a way to escape.
  • The new trailer shows off tons of clips of Jay inside the whale, which prove to make this thriller one especially scary for those with claustrophobia!
  • Check out the new trailer below:

  • The movie arrives in theaters on Friday, October 16.

Read More 20th Century Studios:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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