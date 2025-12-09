A Darker Take On "Tangled" In New Animation Inspired By "A Twisted Tale" Book Series

New Characters, New Elements, and a New Tone!



A beautiful new animation has arrived, inspired by the popular Disney book series, A Twisted Tale, this one inspired by the 2021 adaptation of Tangled, with a decidedly darker spin.

What’s Happening:

Disney has shared a new animated story inspired by The New York Times best-selling series, A Twisted Tale.

In it, we pose the question - “What if Rapunzel’s mother had drunk a potion from the wrong flower?” Using that as a jumping point, we discover new, mysterious, and more dangerous magical powers.

As with other entries in the A Twisted Tale series, this reimagined version of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Tangled, is a darker version - and in this animated short, told almost entirely in a silhouette style.

This three minute short, What Once Was Mine, tells the story of the A Twisted Tale book of the same name, introducing new characters, new story arcs, and that aforementioned decidedly darker tone to the familiar tale. Check it out in full below.

The book, What Once Was Mine, is the twelfth in the series, A Twisted Tale. Originally released in September of 2021, this book is based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Tangled. It followed other adaptations like Go The Distance (Hercules), So This Is Love (Cinderella), Conceal Don’t Feel (Frozen) and others.

Since What Once Was Mine, the book series has continued, with adaptations of The Princess and the Frog, Pinocchio, The Incredibles, The Lion King, and more with that darker tone, some almost serving as sequels of sorts.

2026 will reportedly see the release of new books, Nobody Gets Left Behind (Lilo & Stitch), and Adventure Is Out There (Up), in the darker series.

You can find out what we thought of the full book, What Once Was Mine, in our review. You can also check out our Twisted Tale archive for more about the series and its other titles.

