Why "Impossible Creatures" is a Big Deal for Disney

From movies to merch and maybe theme parks, Disney seems to think they have something in the book series.

“When I read Impossible Creatures, I knew it belonged here at Disney." This one sentence from Disney CEO Bob Iger explains why the Walt Disney Company spent a lot of money this week to secure the movie rights to this international bestseller series from author Katherine Rundell.

Iger may have approved of the massive paycheck that Rundell got, but why would he and other Disney executives spend up to seven figures to secure the film rights to her book series?

It’s simple! Some of the most exciting stories are found on the page, not in the endless parade of sequels, prequels, and remakes that have invaded the multiplexes lately. Reboots, and life action remakes have seen more lows than highs at the box office this summer.

From my own experience reading multiple middle grade books from Rick Riordan and a parade of authors from the Rick Riordan Presents imprint at Disney Books, like Kwame Mbalia, Stacey Lee, Roseanne A. Brown, and J.C. Cervantes, the best storytelling is on the page today. It’s time we look for adaptations for inspiration to create the next exciting film series.

Before diving into the books, let’s understand what Disney just purchased.

What is Impossible Creatures ?

Author Katherine Rundell created a series that has readers following the adventures of Christopher Forrester (a boy who lives in Scotland) and Malum Arvorian (a resident of a magical land called the Archipelago). When a chance encounter brings the two kids together, they unite to help save the threatened Archipelago. Where there is magic and wonder, danger awaits, and evil is lurking in the shadows and for the kids, together they will fight for the survival of their worlds.

Why is this important?

Ever heard of a little-known book about a boy named Harry Potter? Since JK Rowling launched her Harry Potter series, readers and moviegoers have been waiting for the next great adventure that moves from page to screen. The Harry Potter franchise not only saw the publishing of seven epic novels of adventure in a magical world where wizards and witches are real and live amongst us, it hooked moviegoers with fantastic beasts in a story centered around good vs. evil. Eight films, three spin off movies, and numerous theme park lands in Florida, California, Japan, and soon Europe has shown the longevity of the Harry Potter stories and allowed the books to be discovered by new generations of fans.

Disney wants its own Harry Potter franchise that they can release in the theatres, and then mine at the theme parks for billions more in revenue. Since Warner Bros. and Universal are enjoying the fruits of Ms. Rowling’s work, Disney wants their own box office crown jewel. In thirty years, Disney will be able to reboot the movies for a whole new set of viewers.

The global success of Rundell’s work has led the book series to be expanded to five books from the original trilogy. Impossible Creatures is a global phenomenon, the movies were a sure thing, and Disney didn’t want to miss out on a money-making machine.

Will the audience come?

Of course it will!

Disney is betting big on Rundell, and why not. Her books have all the hallmarks of success that Rowling showed with her Potter series. Impossible Creatures has magic taking a prominent role in the story. Not to mention, having a successful book series that appeals to young readers and adults, with mythical and magical creatures like sphinxes, kraken, and dragons is a guarantee for success.

Imagine a future world (pun intended) where Disney opens their next theme park in Florida, and in this place we have magic as the center piece of the story, with guests racing against the kraken on a log flume, or visiting special enchanted spots that allow the guest to interact with a special part of Rundell’s world in a Disney theme park.

Sounds like ‘The Wizarding World of Harry Potter’ right? That’s what Disney is looking for.

How will this change Disney?

By purchasing the film rights to Katherine Rundell’s magical stories, this is the smartest thing Disney did this week. (It certainly wasn’t raising prices on theme park admissions)

Disney is showing that they are still game to invest big in the next great idea, and finally we might see a change in Disney theatrical. I am very tired of the live action remakes. Please stop that. (Except for Stitch, keep them coming.)

Rundell has captured the hearts of readers with her work, and when her beloved series is brought to the big screen, they will no doubt enchant moviegoers for years to come.

I see a future where Disney Parks could have some new magic with Rundell’s story coming to life. Now if only Imagineers could pair that with a mythological world of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson stories, then that is a theme park I would gladly pay extra to visit.