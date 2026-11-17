With Glee returning for a new installment on Disney+ and Hulu, there are plenty of questions about which familiar faces will appear and what songs the series will tackle. But before the producers get too far into their casting discussions, I would like to nominate someone whose appearance is long overdue. He isn’t a former member of New Directions, and I have no idea whether he can handle the choreography. Nevertheless, Ron Clements deserves his moment on Glee, and there is a very specific, champagne-related reason why.

During his November 7 conversation with Pixar producer Jonas Rivera at The Walt Disney Family Museum, Clements shared stories from the career chronicled in his new book, Making Disney Magic . . . from a Mermaid to Moana. The event offered plenty to appreciate about the art of animation, but one detour into awards-season memories revealed some unfinished business that the Glee revival is perfectly positioned to address. It involves Clements, his wife Tammy, and an offer that never quite made it from an awards-show table to the television screen.

The story dates back to the awards season for The Princess and the Frog and Up, which were both nominated for the animated feature award at the 2010 Golden Globes, with Up ultimately taking home the prize. Clements and Rivera recalled the fun of finding themselves among Hollywood’s live-action stars, with Rivera describing the experience as “the nerd sneaking into the cool party in Hollywood.” That is an endearing way to describe two filmmakers whose own work had earned them every right to be there, but it also sets the scene for what happened next.



According to Clements, their table was situated between the groups from Glee and The Hangover. Given those two options, one might have expected any beverage-related trouble to come from the latter, but it was the musical television contingent that supplied the excitement. Someone opened a bottle of champagne, and the celebration extended well beyond the intended glasses. “My wife, Tammy, was kind of covered, and I got a fair amount of it, too,” Clements recalled.



Fortunately, the producer responsible was apologetic and offered something considerably more interesting than a napkin. As Clements told it, the producer hurried over and offered both him and Tammy walk-on appearances on Glee to make up for the accident. Clements did not need much time to consider the proposal. “We’ll take it,” he remembered responding.

Then Glee won its award, the group headed to the stage, and, in Clements’s telling, they never returned to the table. The show’s victory for best television series, musical or comedy, was certainly worth celebrating, but it left a rather important piece of casting business unresolved. Ron and Tammy had accepted their invitation — now they just needed someone to tell them where to report.

Clements did try to follow through. While waiting to leave that rainy evening, he spoke with the actress who played the show’s guidance counselor, learned the producer’s name, and subsequently had someone at Disney pursue the offer. Eventually, he and Tammy were invited to visit the set and watch a musical number being filmed. That sounds like a lovely experience, but as Clements neatly summarized, “We got to be there. We didn’t get to be on the show.”

I think we can all agree that there is a difference between visiting a television set and appearing in the television show. The former gives you a wonderful story to tell your friends; the latter gives you a wonderful story to tell your friends while repeatedly pausing the episode to point yourself out. Ron and Tammy got the first experience. The revival now offers a chance to give them the second.

To be clear, Clements told this story with humor, not as someone nursing a serious grievance over a missed television appearance. Nobody needs to convene a hearing over whether a champagne-soaked Golden Globes conversation constitutes a binding casting agreement. But that is precisely why making good on the offer would be so much fun. This is a small, sweet piece of unfinished business with an unusually easy solution, and Tammy should absolutely be included. By Ron’s account, she took the brunt of the champagne.



There is also something fitting about giving Clements a moment in a musical series. Alongside John Musker and their collaborators, he helped bring audiences The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog, and Moana. Those films offer a pretty persuasive résumé for someone seeking a few seconds in a world where characters express themselves through song. He does not need to perform a solo to deserve an invitation; his contributions to musical storytelling would make the appearance a lovely little acknowledgment in their own right.



This also does not need to become an elaborate production. Put Ron and Tammy in the audience at a performance, give them a reaction shot, and let them enjoy finally being on the other side of that set visit. Most viewers would simply see two people applauding, while those familiar with the story would recognize a very delayed promise being fulfilled. There is no need to build an episode around them or interrupt whatever story the revival wants to tell. A walk-on was the offer, and a walk-on would do nicely.

For all the discussion that surrounds bringing back a television series, here is one opportunity that does not require resolving complicated character arcs or determining whether nostalgia can sustain a new season. It just requires inviting two people to the set and making sure that, this time, the camera catches them. Clements has spent much of his career helping create happy endings for other characters. The Glee reboot ought to give this particular story one, too, preferably with the champagne bottles kept at a safe distance.