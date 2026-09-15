William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet in Concert Going on Tour in 2027

Of all the adaptations of the work of William Shakespeare, one of the most popular has to be the 1996 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. In celebration of the film's 30th anniversary, it's going on the road in a new live concert experience.

What's Happening:

Earlier this year, a special event, William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet: Film in Concert, was announced for the Sydney Opera House.

That show, taking place in September, is sold out, but for those who couldn't make it to Australia, there's good news: following the premiere, the show is going on a world tour.

The concert will combine a complete presentation of the Baz Luhrmann film, William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, on a massive screen, with a live band performing the soundtrack and score.

Beginning in January 2027, the concert will travel to at least 44 U.S. cities.

From there, the concert will move back to Australia.

Then, beginning in October, the show will move to Scotland, with several performances throughout Europe.

While the current list is extensive, the Disney Concerts Instagram page states that more dates are coming soon.

Ticket pre-sales begin tomorrow, September 16. The pre-sale code will be available on Disney Concerts Instagram as well as the tour's official website.

The movie was the second of the three films that Baz Luhrmann called his Red Curtain Trilogy, with Strictly Ballroom and Moulin Rouge as the other two.

The film is set in a modern-day that resembles Southern California, called Verona Beach, but despite the modern setting, the dialogue all comes directly from Shakespeare.

Romeo + Juliet came out the year before Titanic, and the two films together are largely responsible for DiCaprio's rise to superstardom.

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