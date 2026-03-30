New Manga Adaptation of Popular Novel in World of Tinker Bell Now Available
You can check it out digitally now before a physical debut later this year
A new Manga adaptation of a popular book will bring fans into the world of Tinker Bell in a new way.
What's Happening:
- Fans of fantasy and romantasy have a new way to return to Pixie Hollow with the new, first ever, visual adaptation of the bestselling prequel novel set in the world of Tinker Bell.
- Wings of Starlight by Allison Saft is now live on WEBTOON as a Manga series, bringing the emotional storytelling and richly imagined magic to life through lush artwork and WEBTOON's immersive vertical scroll format.
- Readers can the full story digitally now, with a planned release of a physical graphic novel set for later this year.
- Saft's original novel of the same name follows a young queen who must form an unlikely alliance or risk an unspeakable danger, destroying all she holds dear.
- You can check out the first few episodes now over at WEBTOON.
The Source Material:
- Over at Disney Books, we learn more about the story, and that "It’s been centuries since a warm-season fairy in Pixie Hollow has crossed into the Winter Woods, and while most fear the legends of monsters lurking in the frozen lands, Clarion, can’t help being intrigued by Winter’s stoic beauty. But under the watchful eyes of the current monarch and the court’s seasonal ministers, Clarion has little time to dwell on daydreams while the days to her coronation dwindle away. That is, until reports of a monster crossing from Winter into Spring make their way to the palace. Clarion sees defeating this threat as an opportunity to prove that she is worthy of her new role. But instead of finding a monster at the edge of Winter, she finds Milori, a young guardian of the Winter Woods. Together, they form an unlikely bond as they race to save their lands. But as their alliance warms to something more, they will discover there is a reason a warm-season fairy and a winter fairy must not be together. And the cost could be just as deadly as the monsters that prowl the Winter Woods."
- This marks Saft's only book from Disney, a #1 New York Times Bestseller, though she has released several titles ahead of it, all with romance-driven plots and darker emotional themes, often with an "enemies-to-lovers" dynamic.
- Other titles she has written include Down Comes The Night -her debut back in 2021, A Far Wilder Magic, A Fragile Enchantment, A Dark and Drowning Tide, and more, though those listed are among her more popular works.
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