Disney Stars Celebrate 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh
And no mention of Pooh's Hunny Hunt or the catchy TV theme song?!
To help celebrate 100 years of Winnie the Pooh, Disney has rounded up some big names to share their favorite memories of the chubby little cubby all stuffed with fluff.
What's Happening:
- Yesterday, October 14, marked the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh. No, not the Disney adaptation of A.A. Milne's classic character, but rather the first publishing of the original book by the aforementioned author.
- Still, Disney celebrated the 100 year anniversary and brought out some stars to share some of their favorite memories featuring the silly old bear and his friends.
- In a new video, you can see Disney Legend Susan Egan, Scrubs' Sarah Chalke, numerous pros from Dancing With The Stars, Ashley Eckstein, Pixar CCO Pete Docter, Walt Disney Animation Studios CCO Jared Bush, and more sharing their favorite Winnie the Pooh moments and memories.
- Take a look in the video below.
- Wednesday, October 14, 2026, marked the 100th anniversary of the publication of Winnie the Pooh, the beloved children's book by British author A.A. Milne.
- The day became a major milestone for one of the most enduring characters in not just children's literature, but literature as a whole.
- Walt Disney himself first became interested in adapting the Pooh character after his daughter, Diane Disney, repeatedly read and laughed at Milne's stories. Walt and the studio started investigating the film rights as early as 1938.
- However, it wasn't until 1961 that Disney finally obtained the relevant film rights. Pooh was introduced in Disney Animation not through a single, major full-length film, but rather through short films that would help establish the characters and their world.
- Three featurettes were produced - Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree (1966), Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day (1968), and Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too (1974), which were all combined into the definitive classic The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh in 1977, crafting the three featurettes with connecting animation to make one single feature.
- Through the late 70s and 80s, Pooh grew beyond theatrical animation, jumping to television with The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh in 1988, a life in merchandising, and by the late 90s and early 00s, attractions in the Disney Parks.
- In 2011, Pooh finally got a full dedicated theatrical feature with Winnie The Pooh, and a live-action adaptation of sorts with Christopher Robin in 2018.
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