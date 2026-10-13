ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney" to Broadcast 90s Comedy Classic
Head back to 1993 with the top-grossing non-Dinosaur theme park film of the year.
The Wonderful World of Disney is taking us back to 1993 early next month as they air a comedy classic as part of the signature programming block.
What's Happening:
- ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney is taking us back to the 90s with a classic film from 20th Century Fox.
- Originally debuted in 1993, Mrs. Doubtfire follows the story of Daniel Hillard, played by Robin Williams, who is a talented voice actor with a wonderful imagination but an impulsive personality.
- While it is very clear that he loves his three children, his marriage to his wife, Miranda (Sally Field), is falling apart. After they (small spoiler) inevitably divorce, Daniel loses custody of his children.
- Desperate to spend more time with them, Daniel concocts quite the scheme and applies for a job that his ex-wife has posted to serve as the kids' nanny. With the help of his makeup artist brother, he transforms himself into an elderly British woman named Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire.
- Daniel, through a series of increasingly complex and hilarious situations, must maintain his identity as Mrs. Doubtfire while juggling his responsibilities as a father, dealing with Miranda's new romantic interest, and trying not to expose his secret.
- Mrs. Doubtfire airs as part of The Wonderful World of Disney on Sunday, November 1, at 8:00 PM ET/PT.
Upon Release:
- When Mrs. Doubtfire was released back in 1993, critics were mixed on the movie. While many enjoyed Robin Williams' standout performance, the reception of the story and screenplay were less than enthused. Many compared it to the movie Tootsie, a similar film where a man (Dustin Hoffman) disguises himself as a woman to obtain work.
- Despite the critics, the movie became the second-highest-grossing film worldwide in 1993 - second only to the box office phenomenon that was Jurassic Park.
- The film went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, and Williams took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. Mrs. Doubtfire was also recognized at the Academy Awards in 1994, winning the award for Best Makeup and a nomination for Best Original Score.
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