Photos/Video: Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps and More "Zootopia 2" Fun (And Avatar too!) at El Capitan Theatre

Get ready for that new Shakira song!

Though the movie came out over a month ago, Walt Disney Animation Studio’s smash hit film, Zootopia 2, is still being screened at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

Or should we say, the El “Hop”itan Theatre, as the landmark marquee outside has been taken over by some Zootopia-esque fun, with a temporary sign revealing the new name of the classic movie palace.

Inside, fun displays and photo ops are staged to celebrate the film, which originally opened over Thanksgiving weekend several weeks ago.

Inside the theater itself, more decor is staged further immersing moviegoers into the Zootopia 2 atmosphere, with the upper balconies featuring billboards and decor themed to locales in the movie - Tundra Town and Marsh Market.

A special pre-show is still in place featuring the new song from the film, “Zoo” as performed by Shakira, who reprises her role as Gazelle in the new movie. Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps appear onstage, dancing around to the tune, before the movie begins.

Check it out in full below:

Zootopia 2 is a smash hit but it is not the latest movie to be released by an arm of the Walt Disney Company, with Avatar: Fire and Ash taking over big screens everywhere (including that of the El Capitan Theatre) over Christmas. As part of the fun, the El Capitan Theatre’s lower level lounge features a special Pandora experience to celebrate the new film.

Take a look around in our video below:

The concession stand features items themed to both of the films, including various popcorn buckets and sippers to help further enjoy whatever of the two films you’re seeing at the theater.





Next door, the Disney Studio Store also features a number of Zootopia 2 goodies, including plush, toys, apparel, and the requisite Spirit Jersey.

You can still catch Zootopia 2, along with the new Avatar: Fire and Ash, as both are being screened at the El Capitan Theatre through January 19th.