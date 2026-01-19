Get Colorful! EPOCT Festival of the Arts Merchandise is at Disney Store!

Can you even call it an EPCOT festival if there isn't a Figment Spirit Jersey?

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is here, and so too is the 2026 merchandise collection! Disney fans at home can join in the celebration of the festival by shopping the latest styles at Disney Store including Spirit Jersey and Loungefly!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Well, another year is here, and that means EPCOT is kicking things off with its colorful and visually stunning Festival of the Arts! This wintertime expo celebrates the incredible talent and people behind a variety of visual, performance, and culinary arts, and like all EPCOT festivals, features Figment taking over as the official mascot.

As always, Figment gets a chance to shine on a variety of items branded with the year, festival name, and color scheme. Among the items from the collections available at Disney Store are: Spirit Jersey Ear Headband Loungefly crossbody bag

The 2026 Festival of the Arts Collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $44.99-$90.00.

Figment EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2026 Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Figment EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2026 Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Figment EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2026 Loungefly Backpack | Disney Store

