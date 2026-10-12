Holiday Cheer is on the Way with Disney's Festive Character Totes

Shop the oversized and mini versions to create your perfect holiday look.

Christmas will be here before we know it, meaning now is the best time to shop for gifts, accessories, and other magical items at Disney Store. The Holiday Shop officially opened last week, and we are very excited for one of today’s reveals: Holiday Character Totes!

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What’s Happening:

Celebrating the winter holidays is always more fun with a Disney accessory, and Disney Store is delighted to present their Holiday Character Totes.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are all smiles on the popular face totes that have been a huge hit with fans.

A very cheerful Minnie is featured on the oversized tote with a tartan bow on the top of her head, showing that she’s ready to match your holiday apparel.

Meanwhile, Mickey Mouse is taking a different approach as a gingerbread cookie on one of the mini face totes. One look at this bag and you can already smell the gingerbread, cinnamon, and cloves, and taste the royal icing!

These playful and cute Holiday Totes are available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $39.99 to $49.99.

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Mini Big Face Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Big Face Holiday Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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