We <3 The Valentine's Day Collection at Disney Store

If you have a Disney fan on your Valentine's Day gift list, Disney Store has the perfect item for them!

Now that the excitement over the big winter holidays is starting to dwindle, Disney Store is focusing its attention on all things Valentine's Day with the arrival of several charming collections. Guests can browse the latest arrivals in the Valentine's Day shop featuring everything from Dooney & Bourke, Citizen, Little Words Project and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Congratulations! You survived the madness of Christmas, and now it's time to start thinking about Valentine's Day. This time of year is about sharing your love with those closest to you, whether it's a romantic partner, a best friend, a relative, or just a fellow Disney fan.

Fortunately, Disney Store is all set for the holiday with a wide selection of gifts that will speak to every Disney fan. Among the newly available collections are: Dooney & Bourke Little Words Project Citizen Star Wars Droid Factory Mickey and Friends Plush Mickey and Friends Apparel

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, collectibles, and more.

The Valentine's Day shop is now open at Disney Store, and prices range from $29.99-$198.00

Dooney and Bourke

Minnie Mouse Dooney & Bourke Pinky Crossbody Bag | Disney Store

Little Words Project - Coming Soon!

Citizen

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Watch Set by Citizen | Disney Store

Star Wars Droid Factory - Coming at 8 a.m. PT

Plush Pals

Minnie Mouse Valentine's Day Plush – 13'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day 2026 Plush – 13'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Chip 'n Dale Valentine's Day Plush Set – 9'' | Disney Store

Apparel and Accessories

Mickey Mouse and Friends Valentine's Day Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Sequined Ear Headband for Adults – Valentine's Day | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Canvas Tote Bag | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Heart Bow T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''M&M'' Zip Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Ribbed T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Sweethearts Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

Free Gift with Purchase

Free Limited Edition Holiday Poster with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



