We <3 The Valentine's Day Collection at Disney Store
Now that the excitement over the big winter holidays is starting to dwindle, Disney Store is focusing its attention on all things Valentine's Day with the arrival of several charming collections. Guests can browse the latest arrivals in the Valentine's Day shop featuring everything from Dooney & Bourke, Citizen, Little Words Project and more.
- Congratulations! You survived the madness of Christmas, and now it's time to start thinking about Valentine's Day. This time of year is about sharing your love with those closest to you, whether it's a romantic partner, a best friend, a relative, or just a fellow Disney fan.
- Fortunately, Disney Store is all set for the holiday with a wide selection of gifts that will speak to every Disney fan. Among the newly available collections are:
- Dooney & Bourke
- Little Words Project
- Citizen
- Star Wars Droid Factory
- Mickey and Friends Plush
- Mickey and Friends Apparel
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, collectibles, and more.
- The Valentine's Day shop is now open at Disney Store, and prices range from $29.99-$198.00
Dooney and Bourke
Minnie Mouse Dooney & Bourke Pinky Crossbody Bag | Disney Store
Little Words Project - Coming Soon!
Citizen
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Watch Set by Citizen | Disney Store
Star Wars Droid Factory - Coming at 8 a.m. PT
Plush Pals
Minnie Mouse Valentine's Day Plush – 13'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day 2026 Plush – 13'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Chip 'n Dale Valentine's Day Plush Set – 9'' | Disney Store
Apparel and Accessories
Mickey Mouse and Friends Valentine's Day Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Sequined Ear Headband for Adults – Valentine's Day | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Canvas Tote Bag | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Heart Bow T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''M&M'' Zip Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Ribbed T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Sweethearts Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store
