Event Recap: Disney Celebrates 626 Day with Fashion Island Activation

Ohana means everyone gets a Hawaiian shaved ice.
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It's Stitch Day — and Disney headed to an iconic SoCal mall to celebrate in style.

Today, Fashion Island in Newport Beach played host to Stitch's 626 Day Beach Bash. From noon to 6 p.m., fans could enjoy family-friendly fun centered around the mischievous experiment. That included some playful and adorable photo ops.

A highlight of the event was an appearance by Descendants franchise star Dara Renee, who showed up in a Stitch-themed outfit. Renee recently performed the song "Glitter Glide," which featured Stitch and Angel.

With the activation taking place at a mall, it's no surprise that merchandise was heavily featured, including some exclusive displays.

And while it wasn't a particularly hot day in Orange County, families could enjoy some delicious Hawaiian shaved ice.

For more Stitch fun, be sure to check out Alex's sneak peek at the just-announced Stitch short coming to theatres with Hexed.

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber