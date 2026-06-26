Event Recap: Disney Celebrates 626 Day with Fashion Island Activation

It's Stitch Day — and Disney headed to an iconic SoCal mall to celebrate in style.

Today, Fashion Island in Newport Beach played host to Stitch's 626 Day Beach Bash. From noon to 6 p.m., fans could enjoy family-friendly fun centered around the mischievous experiment. That included some playful and adorable photo ops.

A highlight of the event was an appearance by Descendants franchise star Dara Renee, who showed up in a Stitch-themed outfit. Renee recently performed the song "Glitter Glide," which featured Stitch and Angel.

With the activation taking place at a mall, it's no surprise that merchandise was heavily featured, including some exclusive displays.

And while it wasn't a particularly hot day in Orange County, families could enjoy some delicious Hawaiian shaved ice.

For more Stitch fun, be sure to check out Alex's sneak peek at the just-announced Stitch short coming to theatres with Hexed.