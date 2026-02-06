Angel Goes Pop: “Glitter Glide” Debuts With New Animated Music Video

Experiment 624 steps into the spotlight with an original song performed by Dara Reneé.

Angel (a.k.a. Experiment 624) is officially stepping out of the lab and into the limelight. The fan-favorite character from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch: The Series is getting her biggest spotlight yet with “Glitter Glide,” a brand-new original song and animated music video that debuted today.

What’s Happening:

The release marks a major pop culture moment for longtime Lilo & Stitch fans, reintroducing Angel not just as Stitch’s love interest, but as a full-fledged intergalactic pop star ready to tour the galaxy.

“Glitter Glide” is performed by Dara Reneé, known to Disney fans for her roles in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and the Descendants franchise. Her vocals bring Angel’s playful confidence and charisma to life, powering a high-energy pop track designed for repeat listens and social media loops.

The song leans into modern pop sensibilities with upbeat production and TikTok-ready choreography, positioning Angel as a stylish, contemporary Disney music icon while staying true to the fun, mischievous spirit fans know and love.

In the animated music video, Angel embarks on a galactic world tour, joined by her “boojiboo,” Stitch. The visuals blend bright colors, kinetic dance sequences, and sci-fi flair, creating a music video that feels both nostalgic and totally now.

It’s a fresh expansion of the Lilo & Stitch universe and one that imagines where these characters might be today, while celebrating their enduring popularity across generations.

The music video is now live on DisneyMusicVEVO YouTube channel, and the song is now available to stream on all major music platforms.

Whether you’re a longtime Stitch fan or discovering Angel for the first time, “Glitter Glide” is positioned as a standout Disney music drop for 2026.

No pop debut is complete without merch, and Angel’s moment comes with new collectibles and apparel inspired by her sparkling new era. From bold designs to playful details, the merchandise ties directly into the aesthetic of the music video, perfect for fans looking to bring a little extraterrestrial glam into their everyday style.

















