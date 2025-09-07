Stitching It Up: The Mid Credit Scene that Changed My Mind About "Lilo & Stitch"

I almost hated the live-action Lilo & Stitch! Find out what scene made me change my mind.

Disney’s live-action remake trend has been extraordinarily controversial, with many feeling as though the films undermine both animation and the original stories. These remakes have faced relentless criticism from fans and moviegoers, and, admittedly, much of the harsh pushback has been warranted. Themes and characters being altered far beyond their original intent, highly autotuned vocals, miscastings, and lifeless CGI have left fans feeling a combination of nostalgia and disappointment.

After the massive flop that was Snow White, many believed that the live-action trend may finally be on its way out. While Rachel Zeglar took the brunt of the public blame for the film, scapegoating one of the most talented triple threats in the business didn’t protect Disney from the realities of their collection of missteps in the development of the project. In many ways, people felt the film literally lost the plot. But just over two months later, the hope that Hollywood may finally pivot back to original stories once again became a fantasy.

Lilo & Stitch hit theaters on May 21st, quickly proving itself as a box office wildfire. In its first weekend alone, the film raked in over $146 million in the US, well over three times Snow White’s opening weekend and over 66% higher than its total domestic box office. But the monetary love from fans didn’t arrive without controversy.

Back when casting was announced, many noticed the absence of Gantu, the original film and series’ main antagonist. Beyond that, many felt that Nani was miscased, as Sydney Agudong isn’t native Hawaiian. However, it was a major plot change that led to the largest backlash: Nani leaves Lilo to go to college.

As someone who grew up off of Lilo & Stitch, I was both excited and nervous about the remake. I decided to sit out seeing it at the theater after accidentally seeing several spoilers, including the big ending change. As the film finally hit Disney+, I had the chance to watch Lilo & Stitch for myself.

Right off the bat, I cannot understate how cute they made Stitch. He is perfect in every way. Maia Kealoha as Lilo was also a perfect casting. Many of the new characters were charming, and I felt Mrs. Kekoa and Tutu to be worthwhile additions to the story. I need to shout out Billy Magnuson, who I believe really captured Pleakley. For most of the film, I was having fun! I was waiting for the moment I was gonna hate the film, and while there were changes I didn’t love, I kept myself open to a new take on a story I love.

That was until the end. Seeing Nani fail to take care of Lilo made her character fall flat. In the animated film, Nani is relentlessly determined to help her sister, and big plot changes like Tutu taking Lilo to the pound instead of her really removed the personal connection between the two characters. Nani’s willingness to let Lilo go never felt like that hard of a decision for her in the live-action, which makes the moment Lilo tells Nani to follow her dreams and “join the marines" feel shallow. I thought that was game over for me. It flopped. No need to see the sequel that’s in development.

And then the midcredits scene happened. Seeing Nani walk through the portal into Lilo’s room reframed their relationship for me. Seeing the pair hide from Sgt Bubbles under the covers with Stitch was so warm and sweet, and it was strangely relieving to see Nani get to just be a sister again. And in the same moment, I realized that, while maybe imperfectly executed, the live-action was highlighting a family dynamic beyond blood and through community. Something that has been lost as third spaces continue to become a thing of the past.

I will say, I still have my gripes with this film, and I am skeptical of the live-action sequel on the way. But I cannot deny that I found it to be in the upper end of remakes. I do really hope Disney and other major studios start prioritizing original ideas again, but Lilo & Stitch was far from the heartless, soulless mess the internet told me it was.

