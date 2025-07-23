Magic Revealed: How ILM's Real-Time Tech Brought Stitch to Life for Fans

Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and Disney Studios have unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at the groundbreaking "Real-Time Stitch" activation, a campaign that allowed fans to interact with the beloved alien in an unprecedented way. This innovative experience brought Stitch to life both online and at the Lilo & Stitch premiere, creating unforgettable moments for fans worldwide

What’s Happening:

The "Real-Time Stitch" project enabled Stitch to engage with audiences live on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, participate in press junket interviews, and interact with guests at the Lilo & Stitch premiere.

premiere. The initiative was a collaborative effort between ILM, Disney Studios, and Skywalker Sound, focusing on seamlessly translating the 2D character into a believable 3D interactive experience.

The teams meticulously worked to preserve Stitch's unique personality—a blend of childlike innocence, goofiness, chaos, and emotion, alongside his signature super strength and intelligence.

The project utilized the film's 3D asset of Stitch and drew inspiration from original Disney artwork. Importantly, practical puppets were also used on set during filming to help actors, particularly young lead actress Maia Kealoha, emotionally connect and interact with the character before the visual effects were added.

This blend of VFX and puppetry, including a rod puppet operated by Seth Hays and a suit performer Sara Arrington, ensured a grounded performance.

The campaign featured surprise appearances, playful interactions, shoutouts, and dance-offs on social media, building significant momentum leading up to the premiere.

Stitch's two-day press junket generated viral content, accumulating millions of views across social media platforms.

At the Los Angeles premiere, attendees could ask Stitch impromptu questions, dance with him, and witness his mischievous personality in real-time, powered by ILM’s live performance capture and real-time animation technology.

What They’re Saying:

Jason Eskin, VP of Marketing at Disney Studios: “Stitch has always held a special place in the hearts of fans around the world so we knew this never-before-seen chance to interact with him had to feel just as heartfelt and memorable. Seeing fans light up when Stitch talked to them in real life was a reminder of why we create these moments. It was truly Disney magic, made possible through ILM’s incredible innovation."

Alyssa Finley, Executive Producer of Real-Time Stitch at ILM: "Our goal was to make Stitch feel truly present. This wasn't just about showcasing technology, it was about deepening the connection between fans and a character they love. Seeing people dance with Stitch and ask him questions live was pure joy."

An Incredible Outing for Lilo & Stitch:

The live-action Lilo & Stitch film has been a massive success, achieving a record-breaking $183 million Memorial Day weekend opening.

It quickly became the year's top-grossing MPA release worldwide and internationally, recently crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

This success has led to a significant surge in franchise interest, with related content on Disney+

A sequel to the live-action film is already in development, with Chris Sanders, co-director of the animated Lilo & Stitch and the voice of Stitch, reportedly in final negotiations to write the script for Lilo & Stitch 2.

and the voice of Stitch, reportedly in final negotiations to write the script for . The film is currently available for digital purchase and will be released on Blu-ray on August 26, offering exclusive bonus features and deleted scenes.

