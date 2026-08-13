"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for August 11th

This week we check out the Cutie Ghost collection, Disney Villains styles, exclusives coming to the D23 experience, 2026 Food & Wine styles, and more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 271 – August 11, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney’s Cutie Ghosts: Spooky, Adorable, and Irresistible

Halloween will be here soon, so now’s the perfect time to start shopping for the spooky season. Disney Store is bringing back the fan favorite Cutie Ghost Collection that stars Mickey and Minnie Mouse looking as “boo-gie” and “boo-tiful” as ever.

Disney Reveals Spooktacular Disney Villains Collection Launching Next Week in the Parks and Online

Light up the cauldron, grab the potions, and get ready to discover your villain era – as the Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at the new Disney Villains Collection, coming soon to Disney Parks and Disney Store.



D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 Merchandise Roundup

If you're heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 with an empty suitcase and a fully mapped-out shopping strategy, you're not alone. From limited-edition collectibles and Disney Parks exclusives to designer collaborations and event-only apparel, this year's merchandise lineup is shaping up to be one of the biggest in D23 history.

"The Simpsons" Star in Latest Album Title Teased for Ordering at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Disney Music Emporium has revealed another one of their promised new releases that can be ordered by those attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event next week in Anaheim. This time, we're headed out to Springfield, USA for a pair of favorite tunes from the award-winning, long-running, 20th Television Animation series, The Simpsons.

First Look at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2026 Merchandise Collection

Packed with bold shades of blue, orange, yellow, and purple, this year's lineup combines festival flair with practical keepsakes that guests can wear, use, and display long after the last tasting booth closes.



Photos: Autumn Themed Starbucks and Disney Merch Arrive at Disney Springs

Autumn has arrived at Walt Disney World and some fun Starbucks goodies can be picked up in a location that might be a bit surprising for some regulars. Located at Disney Springs' Marketplace district, there is a Starbucks location attached to the exterior of World of Disney. Since this is more of a window location than a more traditional one that allows for retail space, further down the path at Marketplace Co-Op will bestow a bevy of beverage goodies from the iconic coffee chain.



New Customizable Interactive Ewok Figures Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland

Guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland will soon have the chance to get their hands on a special interactive companion inside the Droid Depot. No, we don't mean the usual BB or R2 units that you can build at this location. We mean the first in the Batuu Adventure Buddies collection, which will be an interactive Ewok companion.



Add to Your Shopping List

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store August 9-15

Every week, Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – August 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

Fall in Love: Disney's Seasonal Plush and Keychains

A new season is just a handful of weeks away, and as summer transitions into autumn, it’s time to bring out trendy decorations and styles to add some magic to your home and commute. Disney Store is rolling out a series of fall-themed plush and keychains featuring classic characters in a warm color palette.

Photos: Disneyland Memories Come Alive with the Logo Mania Merchandise Line

Back in June, Disney Parks Blog revealed a brand new collection of merchandise arriving at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in celebration of the sights, sounds, attractions, and feelings of a Disney Parks vacation. While the Logo Mania line of merchandise has been available to guests for about a month and a half, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the merchandise at Downtown Disney’s World of Disney.

Take Flight With The New Disney x BÉIS Luggage Collection

With D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event happening next week, a lot of Disney fans are going to be packing bags to make the trip to Anaheim. If that luggage isn't quite "Disney" enough for you, then you may want to check out the new collab between the Mouse House and BÉIS.

Customize Your Harry Potter Fandom with Lug's New Build-A-Bag Collection at Universal Parks

Harry Potter fans have a new way to customize their fandom on their next trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, thanks to Lug. Known for their unique and highly stylish bags, Lug is bringing their Build-A-Bag collection to Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood and online at shopUniversal.

BoxLunch Reveals Exclusive Disney Merchandise for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026

Known for its Disney-inspired apparel, Loungefly bags, collectibles, and accessories, BoxLunch is once again bringing an impressive lineup of convention exclusives to D23, with something for fans of classic Disney animation, Pixar, Kingdom Hearts, Disney Princesses, and more.



Cakeworthy Previews New Collection Exclusive to Upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Cakeworthy has shared a peek at its exciting collection that is set to debut at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. The lineup includes flannel shirts in Cakeworthy’s signature style, featuring Mickey Mouse, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and even Mr. Toad!

Disney Studio Store Hollywood Showcases New El Capitan Collection Set for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The Disney Studio Store in Hollywood is getting ready to make an appearance at the upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event with a special collection of merchandise. Celebrating the history of the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, the new collection pays homage to the landmark movie house.

If your D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event shopping list wasn’t already long enough, Mickey’s of Glendale has just given Disney fans even more to look forward to. The Walt Disney Imagineering campus store is returning to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event with another lineup of exclusive merchandise, and today’s reveal puts the spotlight on new offerings celebrating Imagineering’s past, present, and future.

Mickey’s of Glendale Reveals New Walt Disney Imagineering Pavilion and Horizons Collections for D23 2026

New Star Wars Droid Factory Figure Gets In On Halloween Fun

A new Star Wars Droid Factory Figure - R2-WRWLF - was spotted at Walt Disney World in Disney Springs at the Star Wars Galactic Outpost. The figure features a familiar R2 unit, decked out in a plaid design on its body, and a playful werewolf design on its dome. Combined, the look brings the aesthetic of a cliche werewolf to life in a fun Star Wars way.

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