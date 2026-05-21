"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for May 20th

Today we check out Muppets merch from Rock N Roller Coaster, the DLR 70th Finale collection, "Moana" dolls, Star Wars styles from Shoe Palace and more.

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 261 – May 20, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.





As Seen on Barely Necessities

Rock Out in Style: Heaps of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Merchandise Revealed

When Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets opens at Disney's Hollywood Studios on May 26, it will bring with it a brand-new merchandise collection that matches the irreverent, musical, lovable energy of the attraction.





Feel the Thrill! New Disney x Formula 1 Velocity Collection Has Arrived

Racers, start your engines! The next wave of Disney x Formula 1 merchandise— the Velocity Collection— has rolled into Disney Store, featuring a Mickey Mouse T-shirt among other items.





Duffy and Friends Arrive at Disney Springs with Adorable New Merchandise Collection

A wave of cuteness all the way from Hawaii has officially landed at Walt Disney World! Fans strolling through Disney Springs now have a brand-new reason to stop by Disney Ever After, as Duffy and his beloved crew of friends have arrived in store from Aulani Resort & Spa.





Disney Debuts New Live-Action Moana Doll Collection from Mattel

This summer, a new collection of Moana-inspired fashion dolls will arrive at U.S. retailers. Target will be the first to carry the Mattel line on May 17th, ahead of a wider rollout on May 31st.





Disneyland 70th Anniversary Finale Collection Brings Sparkle to the Celebration’s Final Chapter

As the 70th Anniversary festivities continue, Disney is unveiling a dazzling new Finale merchandise collection designed to capture the magic of seven decades of The Happiest Place on Earth. Launching May 18 across select locations in the resort, this limited-time line leans into bold design and a glamorous color palette that feels like the perfect sendoff to a historic celebration.





Rare Find! Scrump, Oyster Plush Pals from Disney Store Japan Arrive Stateside

The latest arrivals from Disney Store Japan are here, and if you’ve been looking for some rare plush and keychains to add to your collection, you’re going to love this assortment! Pals like Scrump from Lilo and Stitch and Oyster from Alice in Wonderland are among the characters released in the drop.





Whittled Wonders: New Funko POP! Figures from Hundred Acre Wood Arrive This Summer

Three iconic characters from Winnie the Pooh, including Pooh himself, Tigger, and Eeyore, are getting a unique Funko POP! treatment. The trio will be represented in what's called a "whittled deco" figure that gives the figures a wooden look, while still being made of the usual plastic material.





Galactic Summer Fashion: Shoe Palace Launches Fashionable New Star Wars Collection

Shoe Palace's new Star Wars collection celebrates a belated Star Wars Day with a lineup designed for fans and streetwear enthusiasts alike. The collection blends classic Star Wars-inspired imagery with modern streetwear aesthetics across a range of graphic tees, long sleeves, shorts, and baseball jerseys that spotlight iconic characters and moments from the saga.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – May 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store May 17-23

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Stylish and Functional: Her Universe Launches More New Athletic Dresses on Disney Store

Following a collection of Disney Princess-inspired athletic dresses that was released in February, another new set of Her Universe athletic dresses themed to Mickey Mouse and Friends has made its debut. This assortment even includes two styles for younger fans!





Toy Fair 2026: Blue Marble's National Geographic and Barbie Lineup Proves They're Still the Best STEM Brand for Kids

Summer is just around the corner, and if you're looking for ways to keep the learning going once school lets out, Blue Marble has you covered, and they make it genuinely fun. One of the most prolific STEM toy brands on the market and a proud National Geographic licensee, Blue Marble brought an expansive showcase to Toy Fair 2026, covering everything from prehistoric dig kits to brand-new Barbie-branded science experiments.





Elf on the Shelf Teams Up with Disney for New Christmas Decor

Christmas may still be months away, but The Elf on the Shelf is already preparing for the holiday season with a major new collaboration alongside Disney. The Lumistella Company, the company behind The Elf on the Shelf, is officially partnering with Disney for its first-ever licensing collaboration that will feature four major Disney franchises: Mickey Mouse & Friends, Frozen’s Olaf, Disney Princess, and Spider-Man!





Fashion Fans Rejoice: Cole Haan Steps Into Disney Springs

Disney Springs is about to get a new tenant, as premium lifestyle footwear and accessories brand Cole Haan has announced their arrival. Cole Haan is known for blending classic style with modern comfort technology across shoes, handbags, outerwear, and accessories for men and women. The new retail location will be situated in the Town Center section of Disney Springs.





RSVLTS Reveals New Doctor Doom Apparel and Golf Collections, Seven Months Ahead of "Avengers: Doomsday"

Our favorite themed apparel manufacturer RSVLTS is helping to get us ready for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday (heading to theaters this December) by launching its new Doctor Doom collection, inspired by one of Marvel Comics' most notorious villains.

New Fantastic Four 2-Packs, San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives Revealed During Marvel Legends Live Stream

The Marvel Legends team gathered again today to reveal some exciting new figures in the latest Hasbro Pulse Fan Stream. Among the reveals were some San Diego Comic-Con exclusives and a new lineup of Fantastic Four figures.





"Now This is Podracing!" New Sport-Style Apparel for Adults Races to Disney Store

Even with Star Wars Day behind us, Disney Store is continuing to drop new collections inspired by a galaxy far, far away. The next collection revealed includes a lineup of apparel inspired by the sport of Podracing!





Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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