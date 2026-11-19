Our merchandise spotlight looks at "Hexed," "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," Life Day collections at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, and so much more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 284 – November 17, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney’s “Hexed” Inspires Beauty Products, Books, and More

Disney’s Hexed is casting its spell beyond the big screen with a new collection of merchandise inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming animated adventure. Ahead of the film’s theatrical debut on Thursday, November 25, fans can bring a little magic into their everyday lives with everything from character collectibles and apparel to colorful beauty collaborations.





New Personalized Percy Jackson Merch Now Available

New items have arrived in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians shop that make you a member of Camp Half-Blood. You can now add your own name, or any name you like, to T-shirts, sweatshirts, and mugs with the Camp Half-Blood logo, making you an official member of the camp.





Small-Magic is Still Magic! Shop the Charming New Mini Kingdoms Playsets from Disney Store

You might not be able to visit Magic Kingdom every day, but thanks to the new Mini Kingdoms playsets, you can make magic right at home! Disney Store is introducing some adorable miniature collectibles inspired by our favorite Disney Parks.





Photos: Disneyland Resort Holiday Merchandise 2026

This year's merchandise lineup offers something for just about everyone, whether you're looking for classic Mickey Mouse holiday style, something a little more colorful and contemporary, or a nostalgic design inspired by Christmases past. Some of the collections include the Mickey Mouse & Family Christmas Collection, Holiday Pastel Collection, Vintage Holiday Collection, and a selection of Hanukkah merchandise.





Full Catalog Revealed for 2027 Disney Store Times Square Trading Pin Event

Disney pin collectors have another reason to look forward to 2027! The Disney Store Times Square Trading Pin Event is returning in March, bringing an assortment of exclusive collectibles, first-to-launch merchandise, and plenty of New York City-inspired designs.





From Little Golden Books to Floating Mountains: Disney Books to Gift This Holiday Season

A good book is one of the few gifts that keeps giving long after the wrapping paper is gone. At Disney Consumer Products’ 2026 Holiday Showcase, Disney Publishing and its partners filled tables with new titles for every age, from board books for the littlest readers to deluxe collector’s editions, Marvel crime novels, and coffee-table art books for lifelong fans. Here are the books we’d put under the tree this year, sorted by who they’re for.

Celebrate Star Wars Life Day with Exclusive Merchandise at Disney Store and Disney Parks

The holiday season is here, and that's not only true in our own galaxy, but in a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars has its own holiday celebration, Life Day, and Disney Parks and Disney Store are celebrating with new products.



Hasbro Unveils Star Wars 50th Anniversary Collection

2027 is going to be a big year for Star Wars. Lucasfilm has announced plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the franchise in a number of different ways, which include all-new merchandise from Hasbro. Several new figures are set to debut next year that fans and collectors will want to jump on, and pre-orders for some are available now.

Add to Your Shopping List

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store November 15-21

Every week, Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – November 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

Make the Season Magic: The 2026 Disney Holiday Lookbook Starts with Ornaments, Advent Calendars, and Home Alone

The best Disney holiday finds aren’t always the ones waiting under the tree. Some hang from its branches, some count down the days until Christmas, and some circle it on a set of tracks. Back in September, we got an early look at Disney Consumer Products’ 2026 Holiday Showcase, and this first chapter of our annual Holiday Lookbook gathers the products that make the season itself a little more magical.





Give the Gift of Magic This Holiday Season with the Toys for Tots Ultimate Toy Drive

It’s that time of year again! November has rolled around, and Disney fans everywhere are focusing on sharing joy with others by supporting Toys for Tots during the Ultimate Toy Drive. Disney Store has revealed this year’s assortment of toys that guests can purchase online to be donated to the U.S. Marine-led organization which will make Christmas wishes come true for millions of children in need.





Photos: Merry Menagerie Merchandise Arrives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The holiday season has officially arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and guests can bring home a little piece of one of the park’s most charming seasonal traditions! New Merry Menagerie merchandise has made its debut, featuring a collection of festive apparel and accessories inspired by the seasonal holiday entertainment in the park.





Photos: Check Out the New Holiday Sweater Just for Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders

Disneyland Magic Key holders can head over to select retail locations throughout the resort and get their hands on a fun new holiday pullover sweater. Featuring the famed silhouette of Mickey Mouse, the tri-circle design takes on a holiday motif for the season.





Spirit Jersey Debuts New Doctor Doom Apparel Ahead of "Avengers: Doomsday"

The ruler of Latveria is making his mark on more than the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Ahead of the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, Spirit Jersey has unveiled a new collection of Doctor Doom-inspired apparel, giving Marvel fans a chance to show their allegiance to one of the franchise's most formidable villains.





Photos: Life Day Releases Including New Batuu Buddies Arrive at Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Life Day merchandise has arrived at Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, bringing a collection of festive droid-themed collectibles and new Batuu Buddies to Batuu. We spotted several returning favorites alongside new releases, giving Star Wars fans plenty of options to celebrate the holiday.



Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Dirk Libbey, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Arda Öcal, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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