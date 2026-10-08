"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for October 6th

Check out the latest from Disney Parks, GAP, Hallmark, and more, plus the return of Frozen Fan Fest and a sneak peek at exclusives for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party.

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 278 – October 6, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Celebrate Halloween with This Disney Merch

While there's no bad time to be a Disney fan, if you're one who is also a big fan of Halloween, then right now is an especially good time. There's a lot of great Disney Halloween merch available that fans won't want to miss out on.





First Look at 2026 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Merchandise

Disney has revealed a first look at the exclusive 2026 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party merchandise collection, featuring festive apparel, accessories, collectibles and more. The merchandise will be available during the party at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom.





Hallmark Reveals New Disney Christmas Ornaments Ahead of 2026 Keepsake Ornament Debut

We might be in the midst of Halloween season, but it's never too early to start thinking about Christmas, especially when it comes to Disney merchandise. Speaking of which, the popular company Hallmark has revealed six new ornaments featuring beloved Disney characters that would look perfect on your Christmas tree this holiday season.





Festive, Franchise, Fun! "Toy Story" Christmas Gifts for the Whole Family

October has just started, but we’re already thinking about the magic of Christmas! Disney Store has unveiled an assortment of holiday toys inspired by Toy Story characters that are perfect for celebrating the season.





Disney’s Frozen Fan Fest 2026 Kicks Off With New Merchandise and A New Animated Short

The magic of Arendelle is taking over! Disney’s Frozen Fan Fest officially kicks off today, bringing fans a month-long celebration filled with new products, content, and experiences inspired by Anna, Elsa, Olaf and their friends.





The Gap Releases New "The Simpsons" Collection

The Simpsons have become a cultural institution after nearly 40 years. Likewise, The Gap is an even older organization that has its own fans. It's no surprise the two have come together in a unique collaboration.





Photos: New Star Tours Specific Merchandise Arrives at Popular Walt Disney World Attraction

Guests visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World will find some attraction-specific merchandise celebrating the original Star Wars attraction at the park, Star Tours. Of course, as with a lot of attraction-specific merchandise, this collection of items was found at the exit of Star Tours itself in the Tatooine Traders merchandise location.

Add to Your Shopping List

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store October 4-10

Every week, Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!





Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – October 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

Hot Topic Debuts New "Coven Academy" Apparel Ahead of Premiere

Now that Freeform’s newest series, Coven Academy, has debuted, Hot Topic is ready to help fans celebrate the show. The popular retailer announced on Instagram by Hot Topic, two t-shirt designs featuring the show’s 5 main characters





Disney is Teaming Up With a Luxury Sneaker Brand For New Collab

Disney is a brand that crosses cultural, national, and economic borders, so when it comes to Disney products, there is usually something for everyone. Of course, that doesn't mean that every Disney product is going to be for everybody. If you're a Disney fan with money to spend, however, an upcoming Disney collab may be for you.





Disney Publishing Celebrates 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh With New York City Coffee Shop Takeover

From October 9 through 11, 2026, Daily Provisions Manhattan West will be transformed into a Winnie the Pooh experience celebrating 100 years of the beloved character and his friends. Located just steps from the Javits Center, the temporary takeover will coincide with New York Comic Con 2026, giving fans attending the convention an additional way to celebrate the milestone.





First-Ever RSVLTS Pop-Up Shop Coming to Disney Springs Later This Month

RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is known for their clothing eaturing a number of different fandoms – including Disney.

In fact, the brand has collaborated with Disney for a number of years now, and they are taking the collaboration one step further. Later this month, fans can chekc out the first-ever RSVLTS Pop-Up Shop at Disney Springs.





Kawaii Slime Company Coming to Disney Springs

Kawaii Slime Company and Disney Springs recently shared a joint reel on Instagram announcing that the popular slime brand is officially coming to the shopping, dining, and entertainment district at Walt Disney World. The brand went on to reveal that it is packing up its signature slime, sprinkles, squishes, and other kawaii-themed products and heading to Central Florida.





Exclusive Marvel Tees to be Offered as Freebies from Heroes & Villains During New York Comic Con

Fans visiting New York Comic Con will need to head to the Heroes & Villains booth during the event to get their hands on some exclusive freebies each day.





Funko Drops a Ton of New "Avengers: Doomsday" Collectibles

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday is completely massive, and so it probably should be expected that the merchandise surrounding it will be as well. Funko hasn't dropped a new Pop figure for every single character in the movie, yet, but they're off to a good start.





Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Dirk Libbey, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Arda Öcal, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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