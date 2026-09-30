"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for September 22nd

This week we look at new styles from Civil Regime and Glamnetic, plus Dancing with the Stars apparel, and more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 276 – September 22, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Photos: New Official Disney Pin Trading Bags at Walt Disney World

Disney pin traders have a new way to show off and keep their favorite collectibles safe while exploring the parks. A new lineup of official Disney Parks Pin Trading Bags has arrived at Walt Disney World, offering several sizes for collectors looking to keep their pins organized and on display.

New "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" Apparel Line Revealed by Civil Regime Streetwear

It's that time of year again... the time when two holidays collide! For over three decades, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas has been one of Disney's most enduring franchises, especially when it comes to seasonal merchandise and apparel. And now Civil Regime has revealed its own apparel collection inspired by the beloved film and its many memorable characters.



The Walt Disney Family Museum Reimagines Eyvind Earle Exhibition for Fall 2026

One of the most distinctive artistic styles in Disney animation history is returning to The Walt Disney Family Museum this fall. Awaking Beauty: The Art of Eyvind Earle will open at the museum in San Francisco this October, offering visitors a newly reimagined look at the work and legacy of the celebrated Disney Legend behind the unforgettable visual style of Sleeping Beauty.

New "Dancing With the Stars" Merchandise Arrives Online

Fans of Dancing With the Stars can now show off their love for the ballroom competition with a fresh lineup of merchandise. The official Dancing With the Stars store has added new apparel and accessories, including collections celebrating the show's men and women, its Hollywood roots, and the iconic Mirrorball Trophy.



Disney Peaceful Guitar Takes Fans on "A Day at the Parks" With New Album

Disney Parks fans can now bring a little of the magic home with them through a new relaxing musical collection. Disney Peaceful Guitar’s Disney Guitar: A Day at the Parks, and released by Disney Music Group, reimagines beloved Disney Parks music as peaceful acoustic guitar arrangements.



"Toy Story 5" Magic Arrives in Fortnite in Limited-Time Creative Island

The magic of Pixar’s Toy Story 5 has landed in Fortnite with a brand new island called Toy Story 5: The Great Toy Rescue. Arriving from Disney, the new game mode invites players in Bonnie’s Room from Toy Story 5, only to discover that many of the fan-favorite toys have been lost in other games.

Review: Marvel's Wolverine Fails to Slice Through Sky-High Expectations

Marvel’s Wolverine is here! For many fans of Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man series, this game has been highly anticipated since its 2021 reveal. Now, 6 years later, does this X-Men entry stack up? Maxon checks out the game, shares a partial playthrough, and gives us his honest opinion about the new release.



Glamnetic Press-On Nails Provides Closer Look at Star Wars Collaboration

As we lead up to the 50th anniversary of Star Wars next year, this fall may be the perfect time to dress up in your intergalactic best thanks to the press-on nails company Glamnetic, which this week gave us a closer look at its new collection inspired by A Galaxy Far, Far Away.



Add to Your Shopping List

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store September 20-26

Every week, Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – September 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”



Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Dirk Libbey, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Arda Öcal, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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