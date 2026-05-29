Blind-Box Magic! Beast Kingdom's Winnie the Pooh Sweet Dreams Collection Comes to Disney Store

Disney Store is bringing fans a new wave of blind box collectibles from fan-favorite retailer, Beast Kingdom. This cute assortment of figures part of the Winnie the Pooh Sweet Dreams Blind Box series and features the Hundred Acre Woods residents fast asleep.

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What’s Happening:

We’ve often heard the phrase “in your dreams!” associated with negativity, but today, the popular saying takes a positive spin as it applies to a charming lineup of blind box collectibles.

Winnie the Pooh and his best friends are wrapped up in happy slumber from the Winnie the Pooh Sweet Dreams collection. Hailing from Beast Kingdom, this 7-piece series is sure to bring a smile to the face of any Winnie the Pooh fan.

Each character is shown fast asleep atop a charming object that they love. The series includes: Pooh in nightshirt on Hunny Pot Piglet on a Balloon Rabbit on a Carrot Eeyore on a Cloud Tigger in a Sleep Mask Roo on a Rocking Horse Pooh as a Bee on a Cloud - CHASE VARIANT



The characters are fully sculpted mini-figurines; they come in a sealed box along with a sealed inner pouch.

Inspired by Disney's The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, the figures are part of Mini Egg Attack (MEA) series by Beast Kingdom.

The Winnie the Pooh Sweet Dreams collection is available now at Disney Store and each figure sells for $14.99.

Winnie the Pooh ''Sweet Dreams'' Mystery Figurine Blind Box by Beast Kingdom | Disney Store

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