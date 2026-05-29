Blind-Box Magic! Beast Kingdom's Winnie the Pooh Sweet Dreams Collection Comes to Disney Store
Disney Store is bringing fans a new wave of blind box collectibles from fan-favorite retailer, Beast Kingdom. This cute assortment of figures part of the Winnie the Pooh Sweet Dreams Blind Box series and features the Hundred Acre Woods residents fast asleep.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- We’ve often heard the phrase “in your dreams!” associated with negativity, but today, the popular saying takes a positive spin as it applies to a charming lineup of blind box collectibles.
- Winnie the Pooh and his best friends are wrapped up in happy slumber from the Winnie the Pooh Sweet Dreams collection. Hailing from Beast Kingdom, this 7-piece series is sure to bring a smile to the face of any Winnie the Pooh fan.
- Each character is shown fast asleep atop a charming object that they love. The series includes:
- Pooh in nightshirt on Hunny Pot
- Piglet on a Balloon
- Rabbit on a Carrot
- Eeyore on a Cloud
- Tigger in a Sleep Mask
- Roo on a Rocking Horse
- Pooh as a Bee on a Cloud - CHASE VARIANT
- The characters are fully sculpted mini-figurines; they come in a sealed box along with a sealed inner pouch.
- Inspired by Disney's The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, the figures are part of Mini Egg Attack (MEA) series by Beast Kingdom.
- The Winnie the Pooh Sweet Dreams collection is available now at Disney Store and each figure sells for $14.99.
Winnie the Pooh ''Sweet Dreams'' Mystery Figurine Blind Box by Beast Kingdom | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 25% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!