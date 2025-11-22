Fill Those Digital Carts! Black Friday Early Savings are Happening Now at Disney Store

With incredible gifts for the whole family, there's no reason to wait to start shopping! Best of all, these deals are as listed, no code needed!

Is it Black Friday already?! No, no, we still have a week to go, but Disney Store is helping guests get started on their shopping with Black Friday Early Savings! Whether you're gifting toys, apparel, fun collectibles, or getting something for yourself (yes, you earned it!), there's no shortage of deals to pore over. Early saving magic has already begun, so let's take a look a Disney Store's incredible Black Friday deals!

The holiday season is here, and since Thanksgiving is taking place next week, many folks are in the middle of shopping for Christmas, Hanukkah, and other festive celebrations.

Ahead of the November holiday and corresponding Black Friday shopping events, Disney Store is giving guests a jump start on seasonal sales with early Black Friday savings, no code needed!

This year includes discounts on toys, clothing, and collectibles for every Disney fan on your shopping list 25% Off Outerwear Plush $12+ $10 Off Select Toys 20% Off Lightsabers & Hilts 25% Off Drinkware, Ornaments, and Select Holiday And so much more

If you have a Disney fan on your gift list, you'll want to check out these limited-time deals before they're gone! Happy Holidays and happy shopping!

25% Off Outerwear

Toy Story Zip Fleece Jacket for Kids – Personalized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Zip Fleece Jacket for Kids – Personalized | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Varsity Jacket for Kids | Disney Store

Star Wars Puffy Jacket for Men | Disney Store

Disneyland Racing Jacket for Adults | Disney Store

Shop Outerwear for kids and adults

Toys $22+

Minnie Mouse Bath Set | Disney Store

Stitch Puzzle – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Light-Up Wand – Fantasia | Disney Store

Buzz Lightyear Light-Up Bubble Wand – Toy Story | Disney Store

Shop Disney Toys

Talking Action Figures $28+

Spider-Man Talking Action Figure – 13'' | Disney Store

Slinky Dog Talking Action Figure – Toy Story | Disney Store

The Mandalorian Talking Action Figure – 13'' – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Disney Store

Iron Man Talking Action Figure – 13 1/2'' | Disney Store

Shop Talking Action Figures

Plush $12+

Marie Urupocha-Chan Plush – The Aristocats – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Wheezy Plush – Toy Story – 9 3/4'' | Disney Store

Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush – Coco – Micro | Disney Store

Mr. Pricklepants Plush – Toy Story 4 – Mini Bean Bag 6 1/2'' | Disney Store

Shop Disney Plush

Dolls $13+

Moana Classic Doll – 10 1/2'' | Disney Store

Aurora Classic Doll – Sleeping Beauty – 11 1/2'' | Disney Store

Tiana Classic Doll – The Princess and the Frog – 11 1/2'' | Disney Store

Anna Disney Once Upon a Story Doll – Frozen – 16'' | Disney Store

Shop Disney Dolls

$10 Off Select Toys

Mack Hauler Play Set – Cars | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Deluxe Game Set | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Articulated Figure Set | Disney Store

Moana Ocean Adventure Classic Doll Play Set | Disney Store

Shop Wow Worthy Toys

20% Off Lightsabers & Hilts

Kylo Ren LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | Disney Store

Ahsoka Tano Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars | Disney Store

Star Wars: The Clone Wars LIGHTSABER Hilt Set – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Cal Kestis (Jedi Survivor) Color Changing Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars | Disney Store

Shop all Star Wars Lightsabers and Hilts

25% Off Drinkware

Figment 32 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle and Carrier - EPCOT | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Movie Poster Mug | Disney Store

Angel Mug – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Goofy ''Means Well'' Mug | Disney Store

Shop all Disney Drinkware

25% Off Ornaments

Duke Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – Fantasia 2000 25th Anniversary – Limited Release | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Ball Ornament – Beaded Fantasyland Castle | Disney Store

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Collection Figural Ornament Set | Disney Store

The Aristocats Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament | Disney Store

Shop Disney Ornaments

25% Off Select Holiday

Mickey Mouse Icon Ornament Holiday Wreath | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Train Set | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Peppermint Swirl Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Mixing Bowl | Disney Store

Shop All Holiday

25% Off T-Shirts

Mickey Mouse Back to Front T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Disneyland Long Sleeve Racing T-Shirt for Men | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Disney Store Logo T-Shirt for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store

Disney Princess ''Cameo'' T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Shop Disney T-Shirts

25% Off Sleepwear

Tinker Bell Slippers for Adults – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Goofy Sleep Set for Adults | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Nightshirt for Girls | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Costume PJ PALS for Kids – Cars | Disney Store

Shop Sleepwear for Adults and Kids/babies

25% Off Costumes & Accessories

Jessie Cowgirl Boots for Kids – Toy Story 2 | Disney Store

Tiana Costume for Kids – The Princess and the Frog | Disney Store

Rex Costume with Sound Effects for Toddlers – Toy Story | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Big Face Holiday Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Cinderella Castle Snowglobe Drop Earrings by BaubleBar – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store

Other Deals at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

