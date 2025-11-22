Fill Those Digital Carts! Black Friday Early Savings are Happening Now at Disney Store
Is it Black Friday already?! No, no, we still have a week to go, but Disney Store is helping guests get started on their shopping with Black Friday Early Savings! Whether you're gifting toys, apparel, fun collectibles, or getting something for yourself (yes, you earned it!), there's no shortage of deals to pore over. Early saving magic has already begun, so let's take a look a Disney Store's incredible Black Friday deals!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- The holiday season is here, and since Thanksgiving is taking place next week, many folks are in the middle of shopping for Christmas, Hanukkah, and other festive celebrations.
- Ahead of the November holiday and corresponding Black Friday shopping events, Disney Store is giving guests a jump start on seasonal sales with early Black Friday savings, no code needed!
- This year includes discounts on toys, clothing, and collectibles for every Disney fan on your shopping list
- 25% Off Outerwear
- Plush $12+
- $10 Off Select Toys
- 20% Off Lightsabers & Hilts
- 25% Off Drinkware, Ornaments, and Select Holiday
- And so much more
- If you have a Disney fan on your gift list, you'll want to check out these limited-time deals before they're gone! Happy Holidays and happy shopping!
25% Off Outerwear
Toy Story Zip Fleece Jacket for Kids – Personalized | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Zip Fleece Jacket for Kids – Personalized | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Varsity Jacket for Kids | Disney Store
Star Wars Puffy Jacket for Men | Disney Store
Disneyland Racing Jacket for Adults | Disney Store
Toys $22+
Minnie Mouse Bath Set | Disney Store
Stitch Puzzle – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Light-Up Wand – Fantasia | Disney Store
Buzz Lightyear Light-Up Bubble Wand – Toy Story | Disney Store
Talking Action Figures $28+
Spider-Man Talking Action Figure – 13'' | Disney Store
Slinky Dog Talking Action Figure – Toy Story | Disney Store
The Mandalorian Talking Action Figure – 13'' – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Disney Store
Iron Man Talking Action Figure – 13 1/2'' | Disney Store
Plush $12+
Marie Urupocha-Chan Plush – The Aristocats – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Wheezy Plush – Toy Story – 9 3/4'' | Disney Store
Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush – Coco – Micro | Disney Store
Mr. Pricklepants Plush – Toy Story 4 – Mini Bean Bag 6 1/2'' | Disney Store
Dolls $13+
Moana Classic Doll – 10 1/2'' | Disney Store
Aurora Classic Doll – Sleeping Beauty – 11 1/2'' | Disney Store
Tiana Classic Doll – The Princess and the Frog – 11 1/2'' | Disney Store
Anna Disney Once Upon a Story Doll – Frozen – 16'' | Disney Store
$10 Off Select Toys
Mack Hauler Play Set – Cars | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Deluxe Game Set | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Articulated Figure Set | Disney Store
Moana Ocean Adventure Classic Doll Play Set | Disney Store
20% Off Lightsabers & Hilts
Kylo Ren LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | Disney Store
Ahsoka Tano Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars | Disney Store
Star Wars: The Clone Wars LIGHTSABER Hilt Set – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Cal Kestis (Jedi Survivor) Color Changing Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars | Disney Store
25% Off Drinkware
Figment 32 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle and Carrier - EPCOT | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Movie Poster Mug | Disney Store
Angel Mug – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Goofy ''Means Well'' Mug | Disney Store
25% Off Ornaments
Duke Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – Fantasia 2000 25th Anniversary – Limited Release | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Ball Ornament – Beaded Fantasyland Castle | Disney Store
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Collection Figural Ornament Set | Disney Store
The Aristocats Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament | Disney Store
25% Off Select Holiday
Mickey Mouse Icon Ornament Holiday Wreath | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Train Set | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Peppermint Swirl Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Mixing Bowl | Disney Store
25% Off T-Shirts
Mickey Mouse Back to Front T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Disneyland Long Sleeve Racing T-Shirt for Men | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Disney Store Logo T-Shirt for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store
Disney Princess ''Cameo'' T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
25% Off Sleepwear
Tinker Bell Slippers for Adults – Peter Pan | Disney Store
Goofy Sleep Set for Adults | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Nightshirt for Girls | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Costume PJ PALS for Kids – Cars | Disney Store
25% Off Costumes & Accessories
Jessie Cowgirl Boots for Kids – Toy Story 2 | Disney Store
Tiana Costume for Kids – The Princess and the Frog | Disney Store
Rex Costume with Sound Effects for Toddlers – Toy Story | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Big Face Holiday Canvas Tote | Disney Store
Cinderella Castle Snowglobe Drop Earrings by BaubleBar – Walt Disney World | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store
Other Deals at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- $20 Minnie Mouse Sequin or Mickey Mouse Santa Hat Ear Headband. Orig. $36.99 | Priced as Marked
- Guests can also pick up the following plush, accessories, and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $25 Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Throw Blanket
- $22 Mickey Mouse Snowman Holiday Ear Headband
- $22 Santa Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Holiday Snowglobe
- $22 Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Happy Holidays'' Tote Bag
- $16 Mickey Mouse Holiday Plush and Minnie Mouse Holiday Plush
- $16 Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Happy Holidays 2025'' Glass Ornament
- Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!