Bluey Wins Big at Toy Fair 2026 as Moose Toys Reveals New Playsets, Plush & Collectibles

The award-winning preschool franchise celebrates another License of the Year win as Moose Toys debuts its biggest Bluey house yet, plus new cruise ship, collectibles, and plush.

Toy Fair 2026 just started, and Bluey is already a winner, taking home a back-to-back "License of the Year" award at the Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards. Moose Toys has the master license for Bluey products, and they were also celebrating their own win for Playset of the Year for the Bluey Supermarket. With that, Moose Toys was a must-see as the event kicked off today.

We’ll start with playsets, beginning with the biggest house playset yet! Coming this fall, this complete house is compatible with the Moose Toys Bluey action figures. The 5 floors contain 11 play areas, plus it comes with 4 figures and more than 30 accessories. Kids can activate over 70 sounds as they play in the most deluxe Bluey playset ever.

Bluey will take to the seas this summer in a fun cruise ship playset. The cruise ship opens up to reveal play spaces and includes a waterslide and parasailing feature.

New on the market is a Bluey Police Car with lights and sounds, which comes with an exclusive police dog figure.

Bluey Fuzzies are a fun mini collectible figure line with flocked textures. Kids can collect themed packs from favorite episodes like “Magic Xylophone”, “The Sign”, and “Grannies,” or try to collect all 80 figures through blind box 2-packs. There’s also a deluxe box set with 6 known figures and 2 mystery figure.

A new collectible keychain plush line will come out this fall called Bluey Biscuits, featuring stylized versions of the characters. These will include Bluey and Bingo in their normal looks, as well as their iconic Grannies outfits.

Available now is the plush Pass the Parcel game, an 8-inch plush with 3 musical games: “Mum’s Rules,” “Lucky’s Dad’s Rules,” and “Hot ‘Botato’ Rules.”

On the plush side, this fall will see the release of adorable new sleepytime Bluey and Bingo dolls.

Larger plush of Bluey, Bingo, and Muffin were also part of the Moose Toys display. Be on the lookout for these new and upcoming Bluey products, all of which will be released by the end of the year.

Stay tuned for more Toy Fair coverage from Laughing Place.

