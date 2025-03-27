Corkcicle Debuts Popular Drinkware Models with Tiana and Snow White Art Options

The Snow White one would be better if it had 7 smaller cups with it.

Corkcicle has released two new designs of some of their popular drinkware models, featuring art depicting some favorite Disney princesses.

Two of their popular models now feature Tiana, known from the 2009 Walt Disney Animation Studios film The Princess and the Frog, and the original Disney princess from the first full length animated film from Walt Disney Studios, Snow White from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a look at the new items below.

Disney Princess Leakproof Cruiser - $39.95

According to Corckcicle, the Disney Princess Leakproof Cruiser is “100% LEAKPROOF with a simple twist of the lid, 22oz Cruiser is designed to keep up with the pace of your daily hustle. So go ahead and toss it in your work bag with your laptop—not a drop will escape. Smaller and lighter than the original, the 22oz Cruiser keeps your iced coffee, smoothie, or seltzer cold for 20 hours. Featuring a soft silicone straw, comfort grip handle, and non-slip silicone base, it has all the features that make Corkcicle stand out above the others. Plus, it fits in most cupholders so it’s always along for the ride. The lid separates easily to clean, and it’s dishwasher safe. Now inspired by your favorite Disney Princesses."

More details and to purchase the Cruiser can be found at the official site, here.

Disney Princess Go Cup XL - $40.00

According to Corkcicle, “With its 30oz capacity, Go Cup XL is your Ride Or Die for staying refreshed on the move. The fully leakproof design means not a drop will escape, no matter how crazy your adventures get. Go Cup XL’s sleek design and flexible handle make it a breeze to carry, whether you’re working out, hiking a mountain or hustling through the city streets. The silicone spout stays tucked in until you flip it open to sip, keeping it clean and simple. Now inspired by your favorite Disney Princesses."

More details and to purchase the Go Cup XL can be found at the official site, here.