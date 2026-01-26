Wickedly Wonderful! Cruella De Vil Limited Edition Doll Commemorates 65 Years of Disney's "101 Dalmatians"

The villainess is leaning into the black and white color scheme in the most dramatic way!

Do you know who's celebrating a milestone anniversary this year? Cruella De Vil! The villainess' story told in Disney's animated classic 101 Dalmatians commemorates 65 years in 2026, and so Disney Store is marking the occasion with a limited edition doll. Sharp, angled, and as sassy as the fashionista and her questionable tastes, this collectible gives the baddie a chance to shine in the spotlight as part of your Disney collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Villains are notorious for making unethical decisions, and Cruella De Vil is a great example of that. Her desire to use animal fur for stylish clothing is terrible yet somehow it's riveting to watch her go about her mission even as we ultimately hope she'll fail.

Disney is paying homage to this dramatic baddie (and 65 years of 101 Dalmatians) with a limited edition doll that emphasizes Cruella's love of a black and white color scheme.

Cruella's featured in a black, form-fitting dress with a cutout neckline and high slit, a fluffy white coat lined with red satin, and an array of golden jewelry. Her signature black and white hair is perfectly parted and styled, and she's opted for green eyeshadow to complete her look.

As with all Disney limited edition dolls, Cruella has several points of articulation, including her hands and arms, so she can be displayed in a variety of poses, and always just out of reach of those puppies! An included display stand is perfect for putting her in a prominent place in your collection!

The Cruella limited edition doll will be available at Disney Store on January 26 at 8 a.m. PT. She sells for $149.99.

Cruella De Vil Limited Edition Doll –101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary – Limited Edition – 16''

Limited Edition of 3,350

Certificate of Verification

Fully poseable

Simulated leather grain gown, with turtleneck collar and V cutout over chest

Pleated belt and slit fishtail skirt cut on the bias

Embroidered filigree and gemstone studs

Satin skirt lining

Luxurious full-length faux fur coat

Shimmering red lamé coat lining

Metal chain closure with ''CDV'' monogram charm

Layered metal necklaces with faceted gems

Metallic earrings and signature ''emerald'' ring

Red evening gloves

Over the knee boots

Display stand included

For ages 6 and up

Doll approx. 16'' H

* Please note: Due to the unique nature of this item, there are no refunds, exchanges or returns.

