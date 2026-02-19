When the Entire Speedway is Onstage: A Disney Fan’s Day at Daytona

As a theme park enthusiast, I’m accustomed to the clear line between onstage and backstage. Guests see the magic. Cast Members see the machinery. And rarely do the two intersect.

But that’s not the way racing operates.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Cars, Pixar’s animated feature set in the world of racing, we were invited to the reveal of Walmart-exclusive toys at the Daytona 500 that included incredible on-site access and photos with Lightning McQueen himself. The experience revealed how, in the world of racing, the line between the spectator and the spectacle blurs.

Moments after our tour began, we were stepping aside as cars rolled toward tech inspection. Not behind a fence or on the other side of a rope. Actual race cars and their pit teams rolling inches from us and others with Garage & Pit Pass access lanyards. And unlike the familiar honk of a Main Street vehicle, there were no loud audio cues (not even an engine) as the car was being pushed by the pit crew. We definitely had to stay alert along the garages. Gas cans taller than me were stacked within arm’s reach, as were rows of tires. Drivers, celebrities, and legends of the sport popped up here and there.

Talking with NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez alongside his hauler, which was as big and beautiful as Mack in the movie, the scenes from Cars come to life. In the film, we see Lightning McQueen bounce from sponsor obligation to sponsor obligation. We view his Dinoco dreams, Rust-eze loyalty, and the constant performance off the track as much as on it. The commercials are played for laughs, but the rhythm is true. Suárez had been going since sunup: media interviews, sponsor appearances, and driver safety meetings. He shared that after meeting with us, he’d finally have a bit of time to sit and gather his thoughts, but the reality is that after those moments, he would be back among the throngs of people as hundreds gathered alongside the cars just before the start - media, sponsors, and even some spectators.

Literally minutes before loading into his car, Chase Elliott was walking past us, having just signed a few hats and posing for a few photos. By the time the green flag drops, the event’s focal point, the race day has already tested endurance. It’s easy to see why Lightning McQueen was entranced by the slower pace of Radiator Springs.



As we follow Lightning’s story in Cars, we eventually learn racing isn’t just about speed. It’s about who stands behind you. For Lightning, that was Doc Hudson, a nod to the roots of NASCAR and racing on the nearby sandy shore. At 23XI Racing, the team whose car took the top prize, that support carries the unmistakable presence of basketball legend, the G.O.A.T., Michael Jordan. The 23 is pulled from his jersey number, while the XI represents co-owner Denny Hamlin, who drove the #11 through the majority of his career. Watching Jordan’s enthusiasm at Victory Lane following the win by the #45 driven by Tyler Reddick brought to mind Tex in the booth cheering for Lightning McQueen. It’s not just ownership. You could see Jordan’s competitive DNA resurfacing. He may not be behind the wheel, but when the car wins, the owner wins. And when the car struggles, the whole organization feels it.



While Cars definitely captured the pageantry of a race event, seeing the space in person is spectacular. From the brilliance of the color-blocked seats that give the speedway energy even before the seats are filled, to the thousands of spectators walking along and signing the track before the race, to the powerful jet engines of the Thunderbirds that literally rattle your bones as they fly overhead so low, adrenaline starts pumping before the engines do.

Much like the Piston Cup finale in Cars, the Daytona

500 is miles and miles of drafting, patience, and strategy that all come down to a handful of heartbeats on the final stretch. Dozens of race cars traveling inches apart. Momentum swinging. All the preparation narrows to a front stretch that feels impossibly short.



In Cars, Lightning learns that the race isn’t just about the trophy, but about the journey, the town, and the relationships that change him along the way. At Daytona, that lesson feels present too. Yes, it comes down to the final moments. Yes, someone takes the checkered flag. But Daytona day isn’t defined by the finish alone. It lives in the connections made between fans and drivers, parents passing along the history of the sport to the next generation, friends making new memories throughout the pre-race pageantry and the moments they witness during the race. And like the theme parks I love, it's spectacle endures because it is personal and powered as much by people as by horsepower.