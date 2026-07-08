Disney Back-to-School Gift Guide for 2026

The summer might just be getting started, and while kids may grumble about it, that doesn't mean it's too early to start planning for this fall's back-to-school season. With that in mind, let's go through a Disney merchandise gift guide for the return to learning at the end of vacation.

Thirdly, there's the Star Wars FreeSip Sway Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($39.99) from Owala, which includes a two-way spout and a built-in straw and bucket handle. Plus it's decorated with everyone's favorite Mandalorian mercenary-in-training, Grogu!

When I was a kid, Bart Simpson shirts were banned in a lot of elementary schools across the country. And now, Disney is encouraging kids to wear them! Go figure. You can grab this The Simpsons Boys' Bart Simpson I Didn't Do It Boys T-Shirt ($18.04) for the rebellious animation fan in your household.

Next we have the X-Men Expedition Backpack ($120) from Heroes & Villains, which "represents the ultimate combination of functionality and comfort, designed to keep you moving effortlessly throughout your day," and is also a great reminder of the coolest team of mutants in Marvel Comics history.

Disney Store is offering this Disney Princess Zip-Up Stationery Kit ($24.99), which includes color pencils, markers, and other art supplies, "all housed securely in a zip case illustrated with favorite Disney Princess characters."

Sharpie's Toy Story 5 collection ($9.97-$17.48) offers a variety of permanent markers and creative highlighters to add to kids' stationery collection this fall.

The Aqua Disney Frozen Mackenzie Backpack & Lunch Bundle ($133.50-$136.50, depending on size) from Pottery Barn Kids includes a backpack, a lunch box, and a water bottle-- all decked out with images of Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.

Speaking of Descendants books, Abrams has Disney Descendants: A Lost Revenge: A Disney Descendants Original Graphic Novel ($15.99), which is written by Kalynn Bayron and illustrated by Asiah Fulmore and features Uma, the daughter of Ursula in an all-new story.