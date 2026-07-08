Disney Back-to-School Gift Guide for 2026
From Marvel to Star Wars to "The Simpsons," "Frozen," "Moana" and more!
The summer might just be getting started, and while kids may grumble about it, that doesn't mean it's too early to start planning for this fall's back-to-school season. With that in mind, let's go through a Disney merchandise gift guide for the return to learning at the end of vacation.
- First up, from Happy Planner there's the Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends Retro Collection ($5.99-$29.99), which offers a retro-style customizable planner, a value pack of stickers, and 40 sheets of dotted / lined filler paper. Organization is important when heading back to school!
- Next we have the Disney Lilo & Stitch Collection ($15.99-$74.99) from Simple Modern, which offers a customizable Fletcher Kids' Backpack, an Ellis Backpack 20L, a Hadley Lunch Bag, a 14oz Summit Kids Water Bottle, a 30oz Summit Water Bottle, a 40oz Trek Tumbler, and a Summit Kids Plastic Water Bottle, among other items.
- Thirdly, there's the Star Wars FreeSip Sway Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($39.99) from Owala, which includes a two-way spout and a built-in straw and bucket handle. Plus it's decorated with everyone's favorite Mandalorian mercenary-in-training, Grogu!
- When I was a kid, Bart Simpson shirts were banned in a lot of elementary schools across the country. And now, Disney is encouraging kids to wear them! Go figure. You can grab this The Simpsons Boys' Bart Simpson I Didn't Do It Boys T-Shirt ($18.04) for the rebellious animation fan in your household.
- Next we have the X-Men Expedition Backpack ($120) from Heroes & Villains, which "represents the ultimate combination of functionality and comfort, designed to keep you moving effortlessly throughout your day," and is also a great reminder of the coolest team of mutants in Marvel Comics history.
- Disney Store is offering this Disney Princess Zip-Up Stationery Kit ($24.99), which includes color pencils, markers, and other art supplies, "all housed securely in a zip case illustrated with favorite Disney Princess characters."
- Back to school... and beyond! Adidas has a Toy Story Collection ($25-$110), which offers items like Star Control shoes, a Woody t-shirt and shorts set, a Buzz Lightyear backpack, and a Buzz hat.
- Sharpie's Toy Story 5 collection ($9.97-$17.48) offers a variety of permanent markers and creative highlighters to add to kids' stationery collection this fall.
- The Aqua Disney Frozen Mackenzie Backpack & Lunch Bundle ($133.50-$136.50, depending on size) from Pottery Barn Kids includes a backpack, a lunch box, and a water bottle-- all decked out with images of Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.
- From Random House Disney, books like Down the Rabbit Hole (Disney Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) (Step into Reading, Step 3) ($5.99), Welcome to Merlin Academy: A Descendants Mystery (The Descendants) ($17.99), Isle of the Lost Paperback Box Set (The Descendants) ($17.05), and Disney Descendants: Wicked Wonderland: The Junior Novelization ($7.99) are available now to get your Descendants-obsessed kids in the reading mood.
- Speaking of Descendants books, Abrams has Disney Descendants: A Lost Revenge: A Disney Descendants Original Graphic Novel ($15.99), which is written by Kalynn Bayron and illustrated by Asiah Fulmore and features Uma, the daughter of Ursula in an all-new story.
- Getting back to backpacks, there's the Spidey Kid Fletcher Kids' Backpack ($49.99) from Simple Modern, which also offers a Spidey Summit Kids Water Bottle with Straw Lid ($22.99) and a Spidey Porter Bento Box ($29.99). What better way to swing back into the school season?
- And lastly, we have the Disney Moana Backpack ($33.00) from Adidas, just in time for the new live-action version of the movie to hit theaters. Chee-Hoo!