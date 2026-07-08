Disney Back-to-School Gift Guide for 2026

From Marvel to Star Wars to "The Simpsons," "Frozen," "Moana" and more!

The summer might just be getting started, and while kids may grumble about it, that doesn't mean it's too early to start planning for this fall's back-to-school season. With that in mind, let's go through a Disney merchandise gift guide for the return to learning at the end of vacation.

  • When I was a kid, Bart Simpson shirts were banned in a lot of elementary schools across the country. And now, Disney is encouraging kids to wear them! Go figure. You can grab this The Simpsons Boys' Bart Simpson I Didn't Do It Boys T-Shirt ($18.04) for the rebellious animation fan in your household.

  • Next we have the X-Men Expedition Backpack ($120) from Heroes & Villains, which "represents the ultimate combination of functionality and comfort, designed to keep you moving effortlessly throughout your day," and is also a great reminder of the coolest team of mutants in Marvel Comics history.

  • Disney Store is offering this Disney Princess Zip-Up Stationery Kit ($24.99), which includes color pencils, markers, and other art supplies, "all housed securely in a zip case illustrated with favorite Disney Princess characters."

  • And lastly, we have the Disney Moana Backpack ($33.00) from Adidas, just in time for the new live-action version of the movie to hit theaters. Chee-Hoo!

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino