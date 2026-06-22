Pottery Barn Kids Celebrates "Toy Story 5" with New Disney and Pixar Home Collection

From bedding and toddler quilts to beach towels and backpacks, the Toy Story-inspired collection brings Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and friends into everyday adventures.

As Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters and introduces a new generation of fans to Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of Andy's beloved toys, families looking to bring some of that magic home can find plenty of inspiration in the latest Toy Story collection from Pottery Barn Kids.

What’s Happening:

Pottery Barn Kids is highlighting a range of Toy Story-themed bedroom, bath, beach, and back-to-school essentials that combine the timeless appeal of Pixar's iconic characters with the premium quality and thoughtful design that Pottery Barn Kids is known for.

For more than 30 years, Toy Story has remained one of Disney and Pixar's most beloved franchises, thanks to its heartfelt storytelling, memorable characters, and universal themes of friendship, loyalty, and growing up. Now, those characters are finding a place in everyday family routines through a collection designed to transform children's spaces into adventures worthy of a Space Ranger or a rootin'-tootin' cowboy.

The centerpiece of the collection focuses on creating a Toy Story-inspired sleep space for kids and toddlers.

Among the featured items is the Disney and Pixar Toy Story Organic Cotton Sheet Set, which showcases favorite characters from across the franchise while offering soft, breathable organic cotton fabric designed for comfort throughout the night.

For younger fans, the Disney and Pixar Toy Story Organic Toddler Sheet Set and matching Toy Story Toddler Quilt provide crib-sized options that bring Woody, Buzz, and friends into nurseries and toddler bedrooms.

Older children can continue the adventure with the Toy Story Quilt & Shams, creating a coordinated bedroom look that celebrates the colorful world of Pixar's groundbreaking animated franchise.

The collection balances playful character artwork with classic design elements, allowing the pieces to fit naturally into a variety of room styles while still showcasing beloved Toy Story favorites.

The Toy Story collection extends beyond bedtime essentials. Families heading to the beach or pool can pick up the Toy Story Kid Beach Hooded Towel and coordinating Beach Towel, both featuring colorful character-inspired designs. The towels also offer UPF 50+ sun protection, making them a practical choice for summer adventures.

As back-to-school season approaches, Pottery Barn Kids is also offering Toy Story-themed accessories designed to help kids carry a little Disney magic into the classroom.

The popular Mackenzie Backpack, Lunch Box, and Water Bottle are available with Toy Story-inspired designs, creating a coordinated set for students who want their favorite characters to join them throughout the school day.

Known for durability and kid-friendly functionality, the Mackenzie collection has become one of Pottery Barn Kids' signature product lines, making the Toy Story versions especially appealing for families looking to combine practicality with fandom.

The timing of the collection coincides with renewed excitement surrounding Toy Story 5, which once again places Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang in the spotlight.

The new film introduces audiences to another adventure for Pixar's beloved toys, while the Pottery Barn Kids collection allows families to celebrate that excitement at home through products designed for everyday use.

For parents who grew up watching the original Toy Story and now share those stories with their own children, the collection offers a nostalgic connection between generations. At the same time, it provides young fans with opportunities to surround themselves with the characters they love most.

From cozy bedding and toddler essentials to beach accessories and school gear, the Disney and Pixar Toy Story assortment from Pottery Barn Kids brings the heart, humor, and friendship of the franchise into spaces where childhood memories are made every day.

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