A Story for Everyone: Disney Books to Gift This Holiday Season

Finding the perfect holiday gift starts with a great story—and this season, Disney Publishing has something for readers of every age. From cozy board books and festive picture stories to mythology-filled adventures, imaginative fiction, and lavish art and coffee-table volumes, this Disney Books holiday gift guide highlights standout picks that spark curiosity, comfort, and creativity. Whether you’re shopping for a preschooler’s first read-aloud, a young adventurer eager to explore the world, or a grown-up Disney fan ready to curl up with a beautiful new book, these titles make it easy to wrap a little magic into every gift.

Books for Preschoolers

Storytime gets a cozy upgrade with two delightful board books from Disney Press and Penguin Random House. Mo Willems’ classic Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! ($9.99) invites little readers to join in the fun as the world’s most persuasive pigeon begs for a turn behind the wheel, putting kids firmly in charge of his fate. For a wintertime treat, Bundle Up, Penelope Rex! ($9.99) follows the lovable dino and her saber-toothed sidekick as they prepare for snowy adventures in a story filled with warmth, humor, and heart. Together, these board books make perfect gifts for cozy read-aloud moments all season long.

Adding a delightfully spooky twist to the season, The Nightmare Before Christmas: 13 Days of Christmas ($12.99) turns the holiday countdown into a frightfully festive adventure. As Jack Skellington decides to play Sandy Claws, Halloween Town puts its own eerie spin on Christmas traditions, transforming turtle doves and French hens into floating candles and true-love potions. Inspired by Tim Burton’s classic animated film and the Disneyland attraction it inspired, the picture book features playful rhyming text by Imagineers Steven Davison and Carolyn Gardner, paired with charming new artwork by Jerrod Maruyama. Equal parts adorable and spooky, it’s a perfect holiday pick for young readers—and a fun seasonal treat for families who love Halloween Town year-round.

Books for Kids

Fans of Rick Riordan’s mythological adventures have plenty to celebrate this season. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Court of the Dead ($21.99) reunites Nico di Angelo and Will Solace as they return to Camp Jupiter to help Hazel Levesque when monsters begin mysteriously vanishing. Meanwhile, readers can revisit Percy’s classic quests with stunning new editions — including Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Sea of Monsters Deluxe Collector’s Edition, featuring a gilded slipcase, foil details, stained edges, full-color illustrations, and a special note from the author.

The team behind the hit podcast returns with Greeking Out: Tales from the Underworld ($19.99), a collection of 20 thrilling myths and legends about gods, monsters, and the afterlife. From Greek heroes venturing beyond the River Styx to Egyptian and Norse tales of death and rebirth, these stories are packed with humor, adventure, and mythology that brings the Underworld to life for readers of all ages.

Adventure takes center stage in The Bucket List Family ($19.99), an inspiring new book from the globe-trotting family who have explored more than 100 countries together. Through the eyes of Dorothy Gee, young readers follow a family that loves dreaming up “adventure days,” from imagining flights over the Pyramids of Giza to soaring above the Nile. When busy schedules begin to crowd out that sense of wonder, a simple question—“Where should we go this time?”—rekindles their spirit of exploration. Blending imagination, family connection, and real-world curiosity, the book encourages kids and parents alike to find adventure wherever they are, making it a perfect companion for readers who love learning about the world beyond their own backyard.

Beyond mythology, Disney’s kid-friendly releases offer everything from quick bedtime reads to immersive keepsakes. 5-Minute Christmas Stories ($14.99) brings Mickey & Friends together for 12 heartwarming holiday tales perfect for winding down the day, while Disney Princess Enchanted Worlds ($24.99) invites readers to explore the castles, carriages, and magical details of 13 beloved princess realms through lush illustrations and thoughtful world-building.

Creative kids and crafty teens will also love Disney Princess Crochet ($24.99) from Thunder Bay Press, a charming kit that lets fans bring 12 iconic princesses to life one stitch at a time. The set includes materials to crochet Moana and Ariel, along with a 76-page full-color instruction book featuring detailed patterns for Cinderella, Belle, Aurora, Jasmine, Tiana, Rapunzel, Mulan, Snow White, Pocahontas, and Merida. Complete with step-by-step photos, it’s recommended for ages 12 and up.

Books for Grown Ups

Photography lovers have an embarrassment of riches this holiday season, starting with a standout trio from National Geographic. National Geographic Photo Ark Babies ($30.00) delivers pure joy, showcasing more than 150 irresistibly cute newborn and juvenile animals—from sloth siblings to wide-eyed fawns—captured through Joel Sartore’s remarkable Photo Ark lens. For the traveler at heart, The Traveler’s Atlas of the World ($65.00) pairs breathtaking photography with 250 illustrated maps and country-by-country inspiration. Rounding out the collection, National Geographic: The Photographs ($50.00) gathers more than 250 of the organization’s most iconic images, including legendary portraits and rarely seen archival gems.

For collectors seeking a true statement piece, Natural Wonders ($150.00) is a showstopper. This epic photography volume from acclaimed photographer and Modernist Cuisine author Nathan Myhrvold captures the planet’s beauty in astonishing detail—from the intricate geometry of snowflakes to the raw power of Iceland’s waterfalls—making it a stunning centerpiece for any coffee table.

Disney Publishing’s adult nonfiction offerings bring together heartfelt storytelling, cultural insight, and modern mythology. The Meant to Be Box Set: Books 1–4 ($49.99) collects contemporary romance retellings from bestselling authors Julie Murphy, Jasmine Guillory, Zoraida Córdova, and Christina Lauren. Sisters Loved and Treasured ($26.99) by Deborah Roberts celebrates sisterhood through more than 50 personal stories from voices including Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Jenna and Barbara Bush. Completing the trio, American Kings ($29.99) finds Seth Wickersham exploring the quarterback as America’s modern myth, drawing on unprecedented access to legends and rising stars alike.

For pop-culture fans who prefer their gifts with a little chaos, The Book of Bill Limited Collector’s Edition ($40.00) is a must-have. This special version of the #1 New York Times bestseller comes wrapped in a cursed glow-in-the-dark slipcase with an Undead Green cover variant, plus a double-sided poster, Bill tattoo stickers, and four keepsake postcards—perfectly tailored to fans of Gravity Falls’ mischievous triangular menace.

Celebrate the enduring appeal of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia with a lineup of Golden Girls–themed books perfect for fans and collectors alike. Golden Girls: Thank You For Being A Friend ($14.99) turns the iconic theme song into a beautifully illustrated keepsake, while Quit Being an Idiot: Life Lessons From the Golden Girls ($17.99) distills the Fab Four’s sharp wit into thoughtful, humorous essays. Foodies can dive into The Golden Girls Cookbook: Cheesecakes and Cocktails! ($22.99) or the more expansive The Golden Girls Cookbook ($25.99), both packed with recipes inspired by the series. Rounding out the selection, Art of Coloring: Golden Girls ($12.99) offers a relaxing creative escape with detailed illustrations of TV’s most stylish roommates.

Fantasy readers will find plenty to explore in Disney Publishing’s lore-rich novels. Heartbroken: A Tale of the Angry Queen ($18.99) continues Serena Valentino’s Villains series with an emotionally charged origin story for the Queen of Hearts. Wings of Starlight ($18.99) by Allison Saft brings sweeping fairy-world romance to Pixie Hollow as a warm-season queen-to-be and a Winter Woods guardian form a dangerous bond. Completing the trio, How Far I’ll Go: A Twisted Tale ($18.99) reimagines Moana’s journey with a bold alternate path through the monster-filled realm of Lalotai.

Fans of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas can dive deeper into Halloween Town with two hauntingly romantic novels centered on Sally Skellington. Long Live the Pumpkin Queen ($18.99) by Shea Ernshaw follows Sally as she adjusts to life as Pumpkin Queen and stumbles into the mysterious realm of Dream Town. Its sequel, Hour of the Pumpkin Queen ($19.99) by Megan Shepherd, sends Sally racing through fractured timelines after a magical mishap threatens everything she loves. Together, the novels expand the mythology of Halloween Town while charting Sally’s growth into a heroine in her own right.

Collectors and animation fans will also appreciate a selection of premium art and behind-the-scenes volumes. Disney Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas: The Ultimate Visual History ($39.99) offers an immersive look at the making of the stop-motion classic, complete with production art and interactive inserts. Disney The Art of Zootopia 2 ($45.00) celebrates the vibrant world of the upcoming sequel with character designs, storyboards, colorscripts, and exclusive creative commentary.

Disney nostalgia and inspiration continue with Walt Disney’s Children’s Classics 1937–1953 ($50.00), a beautiful TASCHEN anthology showcasing midcentury Golden Book illustrations from Snow White to Peter Pan. Alongside it, Disney One Wish a Day ($18.95) provides a thoughtfully designed three-year journal for recording dreams and reflections, while The Official Disney Parks Desserts Cookbook ($19.99) brings the magic home with 101 recipes—including 35 brand-new treats—from Disney’s parks, resorts, and cruise ships.

Celebrating one of Imagineering’s most versatile creative minds, Xavier "X" Atencio: The Legacy of An Artist, Imagineer, and Disney Legend ($40.00) offers the most comprehensive look yet at X’s extraordinary career, from animator to lyricist to Disney Legend. Filled with unpublished artwork and personal photos, it highlights his lasting influence on classics like Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion.

Paired perfectly with a great Disney book is the ultimate cozy companion: the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic® Disney Rapunzel Blanket ($178.00). Crafted from Barefoot Dreams’ signature ultra-soft CozyChic® fabric, this luxuriously plush throw features beautifully knitted artwork inspired by Princess Rapunzel, framed by a contrasting border that adds an elegant, storybook touch. Whether draped over an armchair, layered on a couch, or wrapped around a reader settling in for a quiet night with a favorite volume, it brings warmth, comfort, and a bit of fairytale magic to any reading nook—making it an ideal gift for Disney fans who love to linger with a good book.

Film and art collectors will be drawn to a trio of spectacular volumes, led by the lavish two-volume slipcased Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy (Volume I) & The Star Wars Legacy ($275.00), an 800-page exploration of the legendary designer’s career.

Star Wars The Blueprints ($50.00) opens the Lucasfilm Archives to reveal the technical drawings behind the galaxy’s most iconic designs, while Creating Worlds: The Disney and 20th Century Studios Cinematic Art of Dylan Cole ($75.00) showcases the breathtaking concept art behind films like Avatar: The Way of Water, Maleficent, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Gamers and Star Wars fans can explore the galaxy’s criminal underworld with The Art of Star Wars: Outlaws ($44.72), a richly illustrated look at Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment’s open-world adventure, featuring concept art, character studies, environments, and extensive commentary from the creative team.

Finally, fans of Night Raven College will be thrilled with two standout Twisted-Wonderland releases. Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Official Art Book ($30.00) showcases Yana Toboso’s stunning character illustrations, Groovy card art, and behind-the-scenes materials from the hit mobile game.

Alongside it, Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Rose-Red Tyrant ($17.99) expands the story in novel form, while Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga – Book of Heartslabyul Complete Box Set ($50.00) collects the full Heartslabyul arc with a bonus mini poster—making it the perfect finishing touch for any fan’s collection.

From festive storytimes and myth-inspired adventures to collector-worthy art books and cozy companions for long winter reads, this year’s Disney Books offerings prove there’s no shortage of magic to share during the holidays. Whether you’re building a child’s bookshelf, fueling a lifelong fandom, or treating yourself to a beautifully crafted keepsake, these picks celebrate the joy of storytelling in all its forms. However you choose to gift them, these Disney books—and a few perfectly cozy extras—are sure to make the season a little warmer, more imaginative, and filled with stories worth revisiting long after the holidays have passed.