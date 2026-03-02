Feline Fine! Disney Cats Join Lineup of International Plush Pals

Marie, Figaro, and Lucifer are ready to share a home with you!

When it comes to Disney plush, there’s no such thing as too many cats! Get in touch with your feline side with new plush pals from international Disney Store locations.







What’s Happening:

Disney Store Japan has been sending the cutest plush characters to their domestic counterparts, and we are always thrilled when there’s a new arrival!

Today, Disney Store is proud to offer a collection of Disney cat plush pals, including: Marie Lucifer Figaro

The popular characters might have a variety of temperaments in their personal stories, but here they’re as soft and cuddly as you could hope, making them perfect companions for your plush collection.

Fans can shop the latest Disney Cat Plush offerings which are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $16.99-$29.99

Plush

Marie Plush with Bow – The Aristocats – 12 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Figaro Plush with Bow – Pinocchio – 12 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Lucifer Plush with Bow – Cinderella – 12 1/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Keychains

Marie Plush Keychain Bag Charm – The Aristocats – 5 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Figaro Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Pinocchio – 5 1/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Lucifer Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Cinderella – 5 1/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

