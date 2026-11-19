If you missed out the first time around, now's your chance to scoop up selections from the sporty series.

Disney and football fans loved it when, earlier this year, lifestyle brand Champion combined its sports apparel with Disney characters for a collection inspired by the Disney Fan Draft. All 32 professional NFL teams drafted Disney characters to be magical mascots for this mashup, resulting in a fun assortment of selected heroes and villains taking the spotlight on shirts, hoodies, and hats. Following the summer rollout, another round of apparel drops at Disney Store this week.

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What’s Happening:

The Disney | Champion NFL collection has been a big hit with fans and sports fanatics alike, and the fun continues this fall with new arrivals at Disney Store.

Over the summer, at the Fanatics Fest event in New York City, Disney launched the NFL collection which paired all 32 professional teams with a new mascot from the Disney, Marvel, Pixar, or Star Wars franchises. The assortment made its way to Disney Store in August, and now select styles (and some new arrivals) are back, just in time for the football—and gift-giving!—seasons.

Apparel styles included T-shirts, zip hoodies, and pullover sweatshirts. Disney Store will have T-shirts and pullover sweatshirts available in adult sizes and T-shirts in kids' sizes.

The Disney | Champion NFL Collection is available now Disney Store. Prices range from $29.99 to $119.99.

New England Patriots - Captain America

Captain America – New England Patriots Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store

Los Angeles Rams - Sulley

Sulley – Los Angeles Rams Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store

Las Vegas Raiders - Darth Vader

Darth Vader – Las Vegas Raiders Zip Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store

Green Bay Packers - Chewbacca

Chewbacca – Green Bay Packers Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store

San Francisco 49ers - Stinky Pete

Stinky Pete – San Francisco 49ers Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store

Philadelphia Eagles - Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom – Philadelphia Eagles Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store

Kansas City Chiefs - Big Bad Wolf

Big Bad Wolf – Kansas City Chiefs Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store

Pittsburgh Steelers - Pete

Pete – Pittsburgh Steelers Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store

Los Angeles Chargers - Hercules and Pegasus

Hercules and Pegasus – Los Angeles Chargers Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store

Buffalo Bills - Beast

Beast – Buffalo Bills Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles with the offers below!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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