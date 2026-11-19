Fan-Favorite Disney | Champion NFL Collection is Back at Disney Store
Disney and football fans loved it when, earlier this year, lifestyle brand Champion combined its sports apparel with Disney characters for a collection inspired by the Disney Fan Draft. All 32 professional NFL teams drafted Disney characters to be magical mascots for this mashup, resulting in a fun assortment of selected heroes and villains taking the spotlight on shirts, hoodies, and hats. Following the summer rollout, another round of apparel drops at Disney Store this week.
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What’s Happening:
- The Disney | Champion NFL collection has been a big hit with fans and sports fanatics alike, and the fun continues this fall with new arrivals at Disney Store.
- Over the summer, at the Fanatics Fest event in New York City, Disney launched the NFL collection which paired all 32 professional teams with a new mascot from the Disney, Marvel, Pixar, or Star Wars franchises. The assortment made its way to Disney Store in August, and now select styles (and some new arrivals) are back, just in time for the football—and gift-giving!—seasons.
- Apparel styles included T-shirts, zip hoodies, and pullover sweatshirts. Disney Store will have T-shirts and pullover sweatshirts available in adult sizes and T-shirts in kids' sizes.
- The Disney | Champion NFL Collection is available now Disney Store. Prices range from $29.99 to $119.99.
New England Patriots - Captain America
Captain America – New England Patriots Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store
Los Angeles Rams - Sulley
Sulley – Los Angeles Rams Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store
Las Vegas Raiders - Darth Vader
Darth Vader – Las Vegas Raiders Zip Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store
Green Bay Packers - Chewbacca
Chewbacca – Green Bay Packers Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store
San Francisco 49ers - Stinky Pete
Stinky Pete – San Francisco 49ers Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store
Philadelphia Eagles - Doctor Doom
Doctor Doom – Philadelphia Eagles Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store
Kansas City Chiefs - Big Bad Wolf
Big Bad Wolf – Kansas City Chiefs Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store
Pittsburgh Steelers - Pete
Pete – Pittsburgh Steelers Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store
Los Angeles Chargers - Hercules and Pegasus
Hercules and Pegasus – Los Angeles Chargers Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store
Buffalo Bills - Beast
Beast – Buffalo Bills Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney | Champion NFL | Disney Store
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles with the offers below!
- Free Stitch Holiday Ornament With $250+ Pandora purchase
- $18 Mickey Mouse on Train Ornament With Any $25 Purchase
- $18 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie The Nutcracker Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!