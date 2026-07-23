Review: "Attack of the Vine!" Could Just Be My Favorite "Disney Lorcana" Set Yet

It's been nearly three years since Disney Lorcana TCG launched, and interest in the game continues to be strong (as evidenced by recent events, especially). As someone who's been following Lorcana since that GenCon debut, I think the coolest set yet has just debuted.

Titled Attack of the Vine!, the key art features Mike, Sulley, and Boo from my favorite Pixar film, Monsters Inc., and brings in a fun B-movie aesthetic, complete with glowing purples and greens. Plus, just like they did with Wilds Unknown, Ravensburger offered a special prerelease box to accompany Attack of the Vine!'s arrival — and they were nice enough to send me a copy to check out.

If you missed my look at the last prerelease box, these can best be compared to Illumineers Troves, but smaller and with a few different features. By the way, an Illumineers Trove for Attack of the Vine! will be available as well. Anyway, this prerelease box includes:

Six booster packs

Four damage counter dice

A poster (one of three designs)

A special promo card (one of six)

A cardboard deck box

A lot of that is similar to what Wilds Unknown's prerelease box offered, but with one change. This time around, rather than a postcard, players get a fold-out poster, which is slightly smaller than a standard sheet of paper. The poster I got features Carl, Russell, and Kevin from Up!, along with the tagline "Earning that botany badge just got prickly!" Again, these posters carry that grindhouse movie-style font and design that goes perfectly with the set theme. That said, I think I still prefer the postcard idea of the previous set to this mini-poster, even though I do love that art.

As I mentioned, Attack of the Vine's packaging includes some glowy greens and purples — so it's no surprise that the dice included in this prerelease box follow suit. I absolutely love purple pearlescent dice with their green numbers (and Lorcana logo). To me, the green almost looks like it could glow in the dark, although I haven't been successful in actually making that happen.

Of course, the promo code is another highlight of these boxes. I pulled the Pocahontas - Guiding the Tribe card with mine. Honestly, I would have preferred one of the other options, such as Boo - Energetic Child... but that's not how surprise blindboxes work! Regardless, this is a beautiful card with a lovely foil shine that also feels a lot more peaceful than most of this set.

That brings us to the boosters. Each time I get these sets, I love to share some of my favorite pulls, including the artists behind those cards. Here are my picks from what I got this time:

Put That Thing Back (Art by Kevin Sidharta)

Aladdin & Genie - Mischievous Pals (Art by Natalia Trykowska)

It's Gonna Be Great! (Art by Serena Wade)

Lumpy - Hunny Druid (Art by Kapik)

Red Moon Ritual (Art by Kasia Brzezinska)

Windstorm (Art by Andreas Rocha)

Stitch - Protector of Frogs (Art by Patri Balanovsky)

King Louie - King of Swing (Art by Lauren Levering)

Owl - Hunny Ranger (Art by Yu Nguyen)

Pete - Created by the Vine (Art by Kamil Murzym)

Oh yeah, as you may have noticed with that last one, Attack of the Vine! introduces cards that are not glimmers but, instead, are copies created by the vine. I'm not going to pretend that I'm good enough at the game to know how that will impact things, but it sounds like an awfully cool idea!

Even though the prerelease period for Attack of the Vine! is coming to a close, those stores that were part of the prerelease can still sell them if they have any stock left — so it may be worth giving them a call (check out the Ravensburger Play Hub, which can be helpful for finding prerelease stores and local events). If not, though, the Illumineer's Trove looks awesome as well. And, once you find your local store, you'll know where to go the next time there's a Disney Lorcana prerelease!

Disney Lorcana: Attack of the Vine! will be available in mass retail stores on July 24th. P.S., stay tuned for more Disney Lorcana fun as GenCon returns next week!