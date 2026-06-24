Disney Music Emporium's One-Day-Only Sale Kicks Off with Complimentary Gift with Minimum Purchase

Head over for savings and slipmats!

After learning that the online storefront is holding their one day only sale today, we're also learning what the free gift with a purchase of $150 or more is.

What's Happening:

Devotees may recall that yesterday, we shared the news of the annual one-day-only sale over at the Disney Music Emporium (DME) which is taking place today (June 24).

Along with all the savings at the go-to destination for collectible physical media containing Disney music - including exclusive vinyl, soundtracks, and limited-edition releases from Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel, and more - those who spend $150 or more will get a complimentary gift.

As the sale kicks off, we now know what those gifts are - a DME-branded slipmat for protecting your vinyl record player when not in use, and a DME branded tote bag perfect for carrying all your new physical music media on the go.

Those who head over to DisneyMusicEmporium.com can also enjoy 20% off site-wide and free shipping as part of the one-day-only sale.

New releases also include: “Party in the U.S.A.” 12” single – Miley Cyrus Disney Hits Vol. 2 (black vinyl) Destino 10” single (DME exclusive) Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam Original Soundtrack Disney Peaceful Guitar (black vinyl) Starstruck Original Soundtrack (splatter vinyl) Twisted Wonderland Season 1 Original Soundtrack (limited Japanese import available domestically for the first time) Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest Original Soundtrack (pre-order available June 24th)

You can find all the items and more over at DisneyMusicEmporium.com.

The one-day-only sale takes place on June 24, 2026.