New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store February 15-21

Celebrate 10 years of "Zootopia," 100 years of "Winnie the Pooh," and all things Disney with these latest merchandise drops.

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, February 16, 2026

NEW! Bow So Sweet Savings

Take up to 60% Off with Code: EXTRA25

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine's Day Portrait Patch by Stoney Clover Lane | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Polo Shirt for Adults – Walt Disney Studios | Disney Store

Pizza Planet Crossbody Bag by Lug – Toy Story | Disney Store

Lotso Fuzzy Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Toy Story | Disney Store

NEW! Zootopia 10th Anniversary Collection

Gazelle Rhinestone T-Shirt for Women – Zootopia | Disney Store

Zootopia Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Nick Wilde Mug With Spoon – Zootopia | Disney Store

Zootopia Soup Mug and Wooden Spoon Set | Disney Store

Judy Hopps Pom Pom Flair Bag Charm – Zootopia | Disney Store

Zootopia Frames Shirt for Men by RSVLTS – Exclusive | Disney Store

Zootopia Signage Shirt for Men by RSVLTS – Exclusive | Disney Store

NEW! Her Universe Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Checkered Cardigan for Women – Exclusive | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Dress for Women by Her Universe – Exclusive | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Denim Shacket for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Cable-Knit Sweater for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store

NEW! Dooney & Bourke

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Main Street Ear Headband by Dooney & Bourke | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Main Street Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Exclusive | Disney Store

NEW! Mickey Mouse Styles

Minnie Mouse Baseball Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Baseball Jersey for Men | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Blue | Disney Store

NEW! MagicBand Plus

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Storybook'' MagicBand+ | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Comics'' MagicBand+ | Disney Store

NEW! Spider-Man Baseball Cap

Spider-Man Baseball Cap for Kids | Disney Store

NEW! Bag Charms

Pixar Ball Bag Charm – Toy Story | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Coin Purse Bag Charm | Disney Store

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

30% Off Rainwear. Select Styles. Prices as Marked

Save $5 each When You Buy 2 MagicBands with Code: MAGIC | Select Styles

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

Free Gift with Purchase

Free Mickey Mouse Pocket Watch with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.

Free Disney Princess Jewelry Box by Pandora with a purchase of two products from the Pandora Premium Princess Collection. While supplies last.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

