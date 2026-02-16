New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store February 15-21
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
Table of Contents:
Monday, February 16, 2026
NEW! Bow So Sweet Savings
Take up to 60% Off with Code: EXTRA25
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine's Day Portrait Patch by Stoney Clover Lane | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Polo Shirt for Adults – Walt Disney Studios | Disney Store
Pizza Planet Crossbody Bag by Lug – Toy Story | Disney Store
Lotso Fuzzy Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Toy Story | Disney Store
NEW! Zootopia 10th Anniversary Collection
Gazelle Rhinestone T-Shirt for Women – Zootopia | Disney Store
Zootopia Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store
Nick Wilde Mug With Spoon – Zootopia | Disney Store
Zootopia Soup Mug and Wooden Spoon Set | Disney Store
Judy Hopps Pom Pom Flair Bag Charm – Zootopia | Disney Store
Zootopia Frames Shirt for Men by RSVLTS – Exclusive | Disney Store
Zootopia Signage Shirt for Men by RSVLTS – Exclusive | Disney Store
NEW! Her Universe Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Checkered Cardigan for Women – Exclusive | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Dress for Women by Her Universe – Exclusive | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Denim Shacket for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Cable-Knit Sweater for Adults – Exclusive | Disney Store
NEW! Dooney & Bourke
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Main Street Ear Headband by Dooney & Bourke | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Main Street Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Exclusive | Disney Store
NEW! Mickey Mouse Styles
Minnie Mouse Baseball Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Baseball Jersey for Men | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Blue | Disney Store
NEW! MagicBand Plus
Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Storybook'' MagicBand+ | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Comics'' MagicBand+ | Disney Store
NEW! Spider-Man Baseball Cap
Spider-Man Baseball Cap for Kids | Disney Store
NEW! Bag Charms
Pixar Ball Bag Charm – Toy Story | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Coin Purse Bag Charm | Disney Store
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- 30% Off Rainwear. Select Styles. Prices as Marked
- Save $5 each When You Buy 2 MagicBands with Code: MAGIC | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $16 Mickey Mouse Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Minnie Mouse Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Stitch Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Angel Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $18 Oswald Backpack with Any Purchase
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
Free Gift with Purchase
Free Mickey Mouse Pocket Watch with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.
Free Disney Princess Jewelry Box by Pandora with a purchase of two products from the Pandora Premium Princess Collection. While supplies last.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!