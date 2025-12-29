New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store - December 28-January 3
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Sunday, December 28, 2025
NEW! Twice Upon A Year Sale
Take up to 50% off a wide range of items including toys, plush, accessories, artwork, and more. Prices as marked, no code needed!
Aurora Leotard Tutu Dress for Girls – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store
Donald Duck ''Even Tempered'' Mug | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket for Kids by Marc Jacobs – Black/Cream | Disney Store
Disney Junior's Ariel Deluxe Figure Set | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- 50% Off Ornaments - Select Styles | Prices as Marked
- Up to 50% Off Holiday Cheer- Select Styles | Prices as Marked
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane - Select Style | Prices as Marked
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $16 Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Minnie Mouse Valentine's Day 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
Free Gift with Purchase
Free Limited Edition Holiday Poster with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!