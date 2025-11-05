New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store - November 2-8 - Part II
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
Update (11.4.2025):
Monday saw so many new arrivals, that we had to split our Disney Store post into two separate articles! Thanks for sticking around to discover what's new at our favorite online retailer.
Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse 1/4 Zip Fleece Pullover for Men – Fantasia 85th Anniversary | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Women – Fantasia 85th Anniversary | Disney Store
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Button-Down Shirt for Men – Fantasia 85th Anniversary | Disney Store
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Fantasia 85th Anniversary | Disney Store
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Men – Fantasia 85th Anniversary | Disney Store
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Men – Fantasia | Disney Store
Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Winnie the Pooh and Gopher Pin Set – Hundred Acre Wood Series – November – Limited Release | Disney Store
Hades Pin – Hercules | Disney Store
Pain and Panic Pin – Hercules | Disney Store
Dark Side Pin – Star Wars | Disney Store
Resistance Cast Pin – Star Wars | Disney Store
First Order Cast Pin – Star Wars | Disney Store
Light Side Pin – Star Wars | Disney Store
Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan Pin – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen and Mater Pin – Cars | Disney Store
Ember and Wade Pin – Elemental | Disney Store
Elves Holiday Pin – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Zootopia 2 Cast Pin – Limited Release | Disney Store
Monday, November 3, 2025
Figment Styles
Figment Button Down Shirt for Men – EPCOT | Disney Store
Figment Clogs for Adults by Crocs – EPCOT | Disney Store
Figment Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store
Figment Back to Front Reversible Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – EPCOT | Disney Store
Figment Zip Hoodie for Adults – EPCOT | Disney Store
Figment Throw Blanket – EPCOT | Disney Store
Shirts, Hoodies, and Jackets
Disney Logo Holiday Family Trip T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
Santa Stitch with Christmas Lights T-Shirt – Lilo & Stitch – Customized | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Gift Tags T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
Pixar Pals Christmas Tree Holiday Nutcracker T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Plush Spirit Jersey for Kids – Walt Disney World | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Plush Spirit Jersey for Kids – Disneyland | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Walt Disney Studios'' Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Star Wars Dark Side T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Star Wars Celebrate the Saga Button Down Shirt for Men | Disney Store
Star Wars Pullover Hoodie for Kids | Disney Store
Star Wars Denim Jacket for Adults | Disney Store
Star Wars Varsity Jacket for Kids | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Varsity Jacket for Kids | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Varsity Jacket for Adults | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree | Disney Store
Piglet Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree | Disney Store
Tigger Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day | Disney Store
Eeyore Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree | Disney Store
More Styles
Olaf Knit Beanie Cap for Adults – Frozen | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Fleece Ear Hat Beanie for Adults – Walt Disney World | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Polar Fleece Ear Hat Beanie for Adults – Disneyland | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Holiday Swing Dress for Women by Unique Vintage | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Snowflake Dangle Charm by Pandora – Disney Parks | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Knit Beanie Cap for Adults – Cars | Disney Store
Disney and Pixar Flocked Climbing Mystery Figurines | Disney Store
Millennium Falcon Playset – Star Wars Toybox | Disney Store
Ultimate Toy Drive - Supporting Toys for Tots
Everyone is in full on holiday mode and that means shopDisney’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots and they’re inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others.
Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Free LEGO Classic Animation Scenes Set with Any Order of $130+ with Code: GIFT
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!