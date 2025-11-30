New Merchandise Arrivals Disney Store November 30-December 6
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
What’s Happening:
Table of Contents:
Sunday, November 30, 2025
NEW! Cyber Monday Tiered Savings - Up to 30% Off
Cyber Monday features Tired Savings. Take 20% Off $100+, 30% Off $150+, Plus, Free Shipping With Code: CYBER
Tinker Bell 21 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle – Peter Pan | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Puffy Vest for Women | Disney Store
Darth Maul Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars | Disney Store
NEW! Disney Fine Art
Mickey Mouse ''CeraMic Mouse'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Dom Corona – Limited Edition | Disney Store
The Jungle Book ''Bear Necessities'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Sophie Ellen – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''Camp Mickey and Minnie!'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Bret Iwan – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Merida ''Fate Within Us'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Arienne Boley – Brave – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store
Donald Duck ''Donald Duck'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Beau Hufford – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Sleeping Beauty ''Distant Dreams'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Michael Humphries – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Ultimate Toy Drive - Supporting Toys for Tots
Everyone is in full-on holiday mode and that means Disney Store’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots by inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. Fans can donate through December 24th!
Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Guests can also pick up the following plush, accessories, and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $25 Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Throw Blanket
- $22 Mickey Mouse Snowman Holiday Ear Headband
- $22 Santa Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Holiday Snowglobe
- $22 Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Happy Holidays'' Tote Bag
- $16 Mickey Mouse Holiday Plush and Minnie Mouse Holiday Plush
- $16 Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Happy Holidays 2025'' Glass Ornament
- Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
Free Gift with Purchase
Free Limited Edition Holiday Poster with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.
Marvel Eco-Drive Watch for Adults by Citizen | Disney Store
Free Mickey Mouse 2025 Limited Edition Ornament by Lenox | Receive a free hand-painted porcelain ornament with your $250+ purchase of Pandora items. While supplies last.
The Disney Store Charm Set by Pandora – Exclusive | Disney Store
