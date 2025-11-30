New Merchandise Arrivals Disney Store November 30-December 6

Get ready for 2026-dated merchandise (!), Her Universe Styles, Lunar New Year, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Table of Contents:

Sunday, November 30, 2025

NEW! Cyber Monday Tiered Savings - Up to 30% Off

Cyber Monday features Tired Savings. Take 20% Off $100+, 30% Off $150+, Plus, Free Shipping With Code: CYBER

Tinker Bell 21 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Puffy Vest for Women | Disney Store

Darth Maul Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars | Disney Store

NEW! Disney Fine Art

Mickey Mouse ''CeraMic Mouse'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Dom Corona – Limited Edition | Disney Store

The Jungle Book ''Bear Necessities'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Sophie Ellen – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''Camp Mickey and Minnie!'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Bret Iwan – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Merida ''Fate Within Us'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Arienne Boley – Brave – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store

Donald Duck ''Donald Duck'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Beau Hufford – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Sleeping Beauty ''Distant Dreams'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Michael Humphries – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Ultimate Toy Drive - Supporting Toys for Tots

Everyone is in full-on holiday mode and that means Disney Store’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots by inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. Fans can donate through December 24th!

Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Free Gift with Purchase

Free Limited Edition Holiday Poster with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.

Marvel Eco-Drive Watch for Adults by Citizen | Disney Store

Free Mickey Mouse 2025 Limited Edition Ornament by Lenox | Receive a free hand-painted porcelain ornament with your $250+ purchase of Pandora items. While supplies last.

The Disney Store Charm Set by Pandora – Exclusive | Disney Store

