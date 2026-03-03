Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – March 2026

So many incredible pin designs to add to your collection!

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit.

Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

This month, bring home colorful collectibles featuring:

So what are you waiting for? Find your next favorite Disney Pin at Disney Store! March 2026 designs are available now and prices range from $17.99-$79.99

March 3, 2026

The Muppets Disney Park Day Jumbo Pin – Walt Disney World – Limited Edition

The Muppets ''Disney Park Day'' Mystery Pin Blind Pack – Walt Disney World – 2-Pc.

The Muppets Disney Park Day Jumbo Pin – Disneyland – Limited Edition

Marie Pin – The Aristocats – Brush of Magic – Limited Edition





Stitch on Pillow Pin – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse on Pillow Pin – Fantasia | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh ''Oh, Bother!'' Pin | Disney Store

Marie Spring 2026 Pin – The Aristocats – Limited Release | Disney Store

Orange Bird on Pillow Pin – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh ''Hunny on My Mind'' Pin | Disney Store

Disney Brush of Magic Mystery Pin Blind Pack Series 1 – 2-Pc. – Limited Release

The Muppets ''Disney Park Day'' Mystery Pin Blind Pack – Disneyland – 2-Pc.



Goofy St. Patrick's Day 2026 Pin – Limited Release | Disney Store

