Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

May 4, 2025

Star Wars Day “May the 4th Be With You" 2025 Mystery Pin Blind Pack - 2-Pc. - Limited Release

​​

R2-D2 ''May the 4th Be With You'' 2025 Slider Pin – Star Wars Day – Limited Release

Darth Vader Pin - Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary - Limited Release

Boba Fett Slider Pin - Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary - Limited Edition

