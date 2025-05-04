Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occassion Designs – May 2025
Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit.
- Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.
- This month bring home colorful collectibles featuring:
- R2-D2 ''May the 4th Be With You'' 2025 Slider Pin – Star Wars Day – Limited Release (May 4)
- Star Wars Day ''May the 4th Be With You'' 2025 Mystery Pin Blind Pack – Limited Release (May 4)
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Pins (May 4)
- Han Solo Millennium Falcon Jumbo 3D Pin – Star Wars – Limited Edition (May 6)
- So what are you waiting for? Find your next favorite Disney Pin at Disney Store! May 2025 designs are available now and prices range from $12.99-$34.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
- Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
