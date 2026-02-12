Photos: Wishables New York City Series Features Beloved Disney Characters Like Mickey, Minnie and... Pizza Slice?

Start spreading the news, I'm wishing todaaaaaaay...

The Times Square Disney Store has long been includes some special merch with a New York focus, and that's now extended to a line of Wishables all about the Big Apple.

Laughing Space spotted the New York City Series Wishables on a recent trip to the Manhattan-based Disney Store. Continuing the Shimmer theming from the relaunch of Wishables last year, the five New York City Series Wishables are blind box items.

The five characters available include Minnie Mouse (dressed as the Statue of Liberty), Apple, Pizza Slice, Mickey Mouse (dressed as a New York tourist, complete with a hot dog in hand) and Taxi.

Obviously seeing Mickey and Minnie in new/different outfits is a familiar sight and an anthropomorphic taxi character is not new for Disney (love you, Benny!), but the Apple and especially the Pizza Slice are a bit more outside the (blind) box.

I'm kind of obsessed with the one-eyed Pizza Slice, honestly, and now want him to get his own cult following and subsequent t-shirts, caps, and other collectibles. And maybe eventually a Disney's Pizza Slice Disney+ animated special?

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman
Ben Breitbart
Benji is a lifelong Disney fan who also specializes in business and finance. Thankfully for us, he's able to combine these knowledge bases for Laughing Place, analyzing all of the moves The Walt Disney Company makes.
View all articles by Ben Breitbart