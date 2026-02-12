Photos: Wishables New York City Series Features Beloved Disney Characters Like Mickey, Minnie and... Pizza Slice?

The Times Square Disney Store has long been includes some special merch with a New York focus, and that's now extended to a line of Wishables all about the Big Apple.

Laughing Space spotted the New York City Series Wishables on a recent trip to the Manhattan-based Disney Store. Continuing the Shimmer theming from the relaunch of Wishables last year, the five New York City Series Wishables are blind box items.

The five characters available include Minnie Mouse (dressed as the Statue of Liberty), Apple, Pizza Slice, Mickey Mouse (dressed as a New York tourist, complete with a hot dog in hand) and Taxi.

Obviously seeing Mickey and Minnie in new/different outfits is a familiar sight and an anthropomorphic taxi character is not new for Disney (love you, Benny!), but the Apple and especially the Pizza Slice are a bit more outside the (blind) box.

I'm kind of obsessed with the one-eyed Pizza Slice, honestly, and now want him to get his own cult following and subsequent t-shirts, caps, and other collectibles. And maybe eventually a Disney's Pizza Slice Disney+ animated special?